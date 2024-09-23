Jewish Labour members subjected to ‘Kapo’ insults over support for Starmer’s party
Abuse has increased after government announced partial UK arms export suspensions to Israel
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
Jewish Labour members, including elected officials, have been subjected to vile abuse accusing them of being “self-haters” and “kapos” as a result of their continued support for Keir Starmer’s party.
It is understood the vile insults have mainly emerged from anonymous accounts usually supportive of Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s war against Hamas in Gaza.
But Jewish News spoke to two Jewish Labour figures attending the party’s conference in Liverpool who said they had been abused in public by local members of the community angered by the government’s announcement of partial arms export licence suspensions.
One victim of the abuse said:”I’m used to insults flying around as I’ve been in politics for a long time.
“But what I cannot tolerate is being taunted with the slur ‘kapo’ and by someone I know to be from the community.”
Kapo is the term used Jewish inmates who were forced by the Nazis to serve as “stand-in” guards in the camps.
A second Jewish Labour activist said they had “switched off from social media for the rest of the week” after being targeted by pro-Netanyahu social media activists not operating under their own name.
“It was vile stuff that I’m too sick to talk about,” they said. “I’ve got a fairly good idea what sort of people are behind this though.”
Foreign Secretary David Lammy announced the government’s arms export suspensions at the start of the month.
The move followed announcements about UNRWA funding and a withdrawal of the government’s alleged opposition to the ICC application for arrest warrants against Netanyahu and his defence minister.
Meanwhile a Labour election candidate has revealed was told that she was not a proper Muslim as a result of her support for Starmer’s party.
Heather Iqbal was defeated in Dewsbury and Batley by Iqbal Mohamed, but she accused his supporters of intimidation.
At the start of the campaign, she took her baby son out door knocking. “But I got shouted at about being a child killer,” she told The Telegraph.
Iqbal added: “Whether I was Muslim or not was constantly questioned, with constant criticism of my first name, including in open community meetings held by the independent MP.”
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.