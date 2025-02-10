Jewish Labour peer calls for Attorney General to go after branding him an ‘arrogant, progressive fool’
Lord Glasman has launched an astonishing attack on Richard Hermer KC
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
A Labour peer and Jewish political theorist has called for Keir Starmer to sack his Attorney General Lord Hermer after describing him as an “arrogant, progressive fool”.
Lord Glasman, whose Blue Labour organisation has been afforded a much-needed credibility boost as the Starmer-led party aims to counter the rise of Reform UK, made his incendiary remarks in an interview with the New Statesman.
Glasman turned on Hermer, a Jewish Labour Movement supporter, saying: “He’s got to go. He is the absolute archetype of an arrogant, progressive fool who thinks that law is a replacement for politics … They talk about the rule of law but what they want is a rule of lawyers.”
As the only Labour figure to attend President Trump’s inauguration, Glasman has been deeply critical of the government’s moves in regards to a deal on the Chagos Islands, at which Hermer is seen to have had influence over.
The Prime Minister and Hermer have been close friends from their days working together as human rights lawyers, and he was appointed as senior legal advisor shortly after the election.
Hermer, who is a member of Alyth Gardens synagogue, has become the target of sustained criticism from politicians on the right, including from Nigel Farage and Robert Jenrick.
Jewish News revealed last week how online attacks against Hermer, including claims of disloyalty to his country, had sparked antisemitic attacks on the KC on the web.Nigel Farage warned ‘words have consequences’ after traitor criticism of Attorney General
But now criticism from Glasman illustrates how tensions at the heart of the Starmer government have been sparked by Labour figures who want the government to be more robust in responding to voters’ concerns on issues like immigration.
Glasman grew up in Palmers Green, north London, and regularly attends synagogue as a a founder member of the Masorti Jewish congregation New Stoke Newington shul.
He spoke of his admiration for the late Stamford Hill Rabbi Pinter, and was pictured alongide him with Adrian Cohen, now a Board of Deputies honorary officer.
Blue Labour, which he founded, focuses on socially conservative values and cultural issues close to the hearts of Labour’s traditional base.
Starmer has been urged to take some of the issues raised by the group seriously, with Labour new adverts on its success rate on illegal immigration seen as a sign the leadership is listening.
