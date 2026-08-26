Jewish man jailed for making mosque death threats after Manchester synagogue attack

Gabriel Levy, 21, made an anonymous phone call to the Al-Sunnah Mosque, in Cheetham Hill, Manchester, on the afternoon of October 4 2025, telling the person who answered: “I’m going to come to your mosque and kill you,” the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said on Wednesday.

A man who made death threats to two mosques in the wake of the Manchester synagogue attack has been jailed for more than two years, prosecutors have said.

A CPS spokesman said Levy, who is Jewish, was arrested and told police officers he did it in response to the Manchester synagogue attack two days before.

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The CPS said later investigations found that Levy had made another threatening phone call on the same day to the Iqra Mosque, in Manchester, telling a staff member: “I am going to kill you Muslim.”

Concerning messages were uncovered on his phone, which included Islamophobic and racist language, as well as hate speech, the spokesman said.

Levy, of Wakefield, West Yorkshire, pleaded guilty to making threats to kill and was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court on Wednesday to 28 months in prison, the spokesman said.

Worshippers Melvin Cravitz and Adrian Daulby were killed when Jihad Al-Shamie, 35, drove into the gates of the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue on October 2.

Al-Shamie then began attacking with a knife, while wearing a fake suicide belt, before he was shot dead by police.

The attack took place on Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the year for Jews.

Mr Cravitz, 66, died from multiple knife wounds inflicted by Al-Shamie, while Mr Daulby, 53, was struck by a single gunshot wound to the chest fired by an armed police officer scrambled to the scene in Crumpsall.

Senior crown prosecutor Aamir Sajad said: “No one has the right to make other people feel like their life is at risk just for doing their job.

“Gabriel Levy gave no thought to who was at the other end of the phone when he recklessly called two mosques to make these terrifying threats.

“He claimed that he had no real intention of causing any harm – but this means nothing to those on the receiving end of these types of illegal and intimidating communications.

“Death threats in any form have a severe impact on those who receive them, and we are grateful to the victims in this case for coming forward.

“Today’s sentencing shows that threats to kill and Islamophobic hate crime will always be treated extremely seriously by the CPS and we will take swift and decisive action when seeking these convictions.”