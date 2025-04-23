Jewish members of moderate teaching union alarmed as far-left Wrack appointed leader
Matt Wrack - who once downplayed 'so-called antisemitism' in Labour under Corbyn - becomes general secretary of the NASUWT union
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
Jewish members of one of the biggest and more moderate teachers unions have expressed alarm at the appointment of former Fire Brigades Union (FBU) chief Matt Wrack as their new general secretary.
Wrack, who once described the crisis in Labour under Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership as “the so-called furore about so-called antisemitism” has been confirmed as general secretary of the NASUWT, which has a substantial Jewish membership.
His appointment, as the first leader in its history to have never been a qualified teacher or lecturer, means that alongside the National Education Union (NEU) both of the country’s two teaching unions are now under far-left leadership.
The hard-left general secretary of the National Education Union has sparked fury within the community with his stance on Israel and Palestine, including a call to globalise the “intifada” in a speech.
“Jewish teachers who are members of the NASUWT will be rightly concerned by a general secretary who played a leading role in downplaying antisemitism in the Labour Party, ” Russell Langer, director of communications at the Jewish Leadership Council told Jewish News.
“At a time where Jewish teachers are dealing with a frightening rise in antisemitism in the workplace they deserve a union leader who will prioritise their welfare.”
Jewish News understands there are over 1,000 Jewish members of the National Association of Schoolmasters Union of Women Teachers (NASUWT) union, which has attempted to adopt a neutral political stance under previous leaders.
But because of support he received from left-wing members of the union’s executive, Wrack was confirmed as the new general secretary on Tuesday.
Her appointment was immediately welcomed by the NEU’s Kebede, who is linked to the Trotskyist Socialist Workers Party.
Under Wrack’s leadership FBU voted to re-affiliate to the Labour party after Corbyn’s election as leader in 2015.
He was a staunch ally of the former Labour leader who spoke of “the so-called furore about so-called antisemitism”, framing it as an attempt to undermine Corbyn as leader.
In a role as president of the TUC, largely a ceremonial position, senior figures in the organisation repeatedly reached out to Jewish News to clarify that Wrack’s views were not those of the main trade union body, as it struggled to fight off issues around antisemitism.
But Wrack’s speech to the 2024 TUC Congress noted the October 7 Hamas terror attack, but continued: “We meet almost a year in from the attacks of 7 October and the launch of the Israeli war on Gaza, now expanded into the West Bank. We send solidarity to the Palestinian people in the face of this horrifying onslaught.”
Addressing the May Day trade union march last year, Wrack said: “We need to act against the war in Gaza, disrupt arms deliveries, and force the government to end their complicity with the massacre of the Palestinian people.”
A 2020 social media post by Wrack saw him single out the anti-Zionist comedian Alexi Sayle for praise. Posting a pro-Corbyn video from Sayle, Wrack wrote:” Alexei Sayle on being Jewish, a comedian and anti- establishment… … and #Corbyn.”
One Jewish member of NASUWT told Jewish News on Tuesday: “Wrack’s appointment is genuinely frightening. He does not represent us.”
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.