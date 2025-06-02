Jewish teachers urged to vote in contested union election

A teaching trade union with a sizable Jewish membership is to hold a contested leadership election after a legal challenge prevented hard-left veteran Matt Wrack being appointed unopposed.

The National Association of Schoolmasters Union of Women Teachers (NASUWT) union is balloting its members later this month after Neil Butler was confirmed as a challenger to Wrack.

Wayne Broom, the NASUWT’s president, confirmed: “Following the close of nominations, there is now a contested election and we will move to a ballot of members.

He said the election would begin on 19 June and close on 23 July.

Wrack had sparked anger after being confirmed as the first leader in NASUWT history to have never been a qualified teacher or lecturer in an uncontested election in March.

There were fears within the community that the more moderate of the two teaching unions might embark on the sort of hardline anti-Israel activism that the National Education Union is now renowned for.

Wrack had a lengthy record of making anti-Israel statements, although he recently claimed to have always supported a two state solution to the conflict with the Palestinians.

In March Russell Langer, director of public affairs at the Jewish Leadership Council (JLC) told Jewish News: “Jewish teachers who are members of NASUWT will be rightly concerned by a general secretary who played a leading role in downplaying antisemitism in the Labour Party.”

Challenger Butler started legal proceedings to challenge the executive’s decision, with the NASUWT backing down shortly before a hearing at the high court that cost the union at least £70,000 in legal fees.

Wrack has subsequently been named as acting general secretary and nominations were reopened.

Butler’s supporters now say he has gained well above the 25 branch nominations required to be a candidate, setting off the union’s first ballot for general secretary since 1990.

Sources told Jewish News there are upwards of 1500 Jewish members of the NASUWT, who could now play a critical role in deciding the winner of the election.

There are fears of a very low turn-out with many members unaware the election is taking place.

This could possibly help Wrack, who will be able to convince his hard-left supporters to back him.

One Jewish Labour source said:”It is imperative that Jewish teachers wanted to prevent a Wrack win cast their votes later this month.

“This is a critical election.”