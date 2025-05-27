Jewish school leaders call for a rethink on wellbeing
Schools network PaJeS hosts conference on leadership and inclusion
As UK schools face mounting pressures around staff retention, pupil wellbeing, and inclusive leadership, Jewish school leaders came together at the annual PaJeS Jewish Schools Leadership Programme (JSLP) Conference to explore ideas shaping the future of education.
The one-day event, attended by more than sixty middle and senior leaders from Jewish primary and secondary schools, offered a rare opportunity for educators to reflect on their leadership styles, renew their sense of purpose, and connect with colleagues from across the country.
This year’s programme addressed some of the most pressing issues in school leadership today — including the emotional toll of leading in uncertain times, the power of introverted leadership, and how to adapt systems to meet the evolving needs of both staff and students.
Rachel Barbanel, PaJeS director of leadership programmes, said: “We believe that strong leadership is the heartbeat of every successful school. This conference was about more than just skill-building, it was about creating space for leaders to connect, be inspired and reflect on their impact. The energy in the room was extraordinary, and the conversations will continue to shape our schools long after the event.”
Mr David Brown, Head Teacher of Weston Green School, who led a session on encouraging more introverted teachers and students to thrive, said: “In our drive to develop confident, articulate children, we sometimes overlook the quieter voices in the room – and miss out on their incredible potential. Participants left with the ability to reflect on how our environments, routines and expectations can better support and empower introverted pupils and staff.”
Attendee Julia Nielsen from JFS in Kenton said: “I really enjoyed the thought provoking sessions which reconnected us to the core of why we chose teaching as a profession, provided us with practical tools on how to navigate difficult conversations, and helped us avoid narrow thinking. It’s been energising to connect with others and really was an inspiring day.”
The conference made clear that the future of Jewish school leadership depends not just on strategic thinking, but on cultivating inclusive environments, prioritising wellbeing and valuing all leadership styles — not just the loudest.
