Jewish secondary school among top performers in national education awards

Yavneh College has received national recognition for its outstanding academic performance in 2024.

The Jewish secondary school in Hertfordshire has been awarded two accolades in the prestigious Educational Outcomes Awards, organised by SSAT (The Schools, Students and Teachers Network). Based on recent performance data and Ofsted reports, the awards celebrate schools achieving exceptional results for their students.

Yavneh was recognised for being in the top 10 per cent of schools across England for student progress and in the top 10 per cent of non-selective schools for attainment at the end of Key Stage 4.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Executive Headteacher Mr Spencer Lewis credited the school community for the achievement. “We are delighted to receive our recognition of the hard work of Yavneh College pupils and teachers alike,” he said. “Our pupils and staff deserve this, they worked so hard and performed incredibly well. This and the vibrant, warm community is what makes the school incredibly special.”

SSAT’s annual awards compare results from all state-funded schools nationally. Being honoured places Yavneh College among the best-performing schools in the country.

Sue Williamson, chief executive of SSAT, said: “Congratulations to Yavneh College on winning two SSAT Educational Outcomes Awards. This success is down to the superb learning and teaching, outstanding support and inspirational leadership of staff. You have made a huge difference to the lives of the young people in your school. Thank you.”

Founded on modern Orthodox Jewish values, Yavneh College combines academic excellence with a strong focus on personal development and community responsibility.