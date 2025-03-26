Jewish secondary school among top performers in national education awards
Yavneh College has been recognised as one of the UK’s top-performing non-selective schools for progress and attainment
Yavneh College has received national recognition for its outstanding academic performance in 2024.
The Jewish secondary school in Hertfordshire has been awarded two accolades in the prestigious Educational Outcomes Awards, organised by SSAT (The Schools, Students and Teachers Network). Based on recent performance data and Ofsted reports, the awards celebrate schools achieving exceptional results for their students.
Yavneh was recognised for being in the top 10 per cent of schools across England for student progress and in the top 10 per cent of non-selective schools for attainment at the end of Key Stage 4.
Executive Headteacher Mr Spencer Lewis credited the school community for the achievement. “We are delighted to receive our recognition of the hard work of Yavneh College pupils and teachers alike,” he said. “Our pupils and staff deserve this, they worked so hard and performed incredibly well. This and the vibrant, warm community is what makes the school incredibly special.”
SSAT’s annual awards compare results from all state-funded schools nationally. Being honoured places Yavneh College among the best-performing schools in the country.
Sue Williamson, chief executive of SSAT, said: “Congratulations to Yavneh College on winning two SSAT Educational Outcomes Awards. This success is down to the superb learning and teaching, outstanding support and inspirational leadership of staff. You have made a huge difference to the lives of the young people in your school. Thank you.”
Founded on modern Orthodox Jewish values, Yavneh College combines academic excellence with a strong focus on personal development and community responsibility.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.