Jewish teachers in Canada launch human rights case over antisemitism and alleged reprisals

Twelve Jewish teachers in Canada have launched human rights legal action against four school boards and two teaching unions, claiming they were punished for speaking out about antisemitism at work.

The educators say they faced discrimination because they were Jewish, with some allegedly disciplined or accused of racism themselves after reporting antisemitic incidents.

In one case, a teacher reportedly discovered a swastika on their desk. Another was allegedly publicly reprimanded during a union meeting after raising concerns about antisemitism.

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The complaints were filed with the Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario on Thursday, with each educator seeking C$150,000 (approximately £80,000) in damages, as well as compensation for psychological counselling.

Toronto lawyer Kathryn Marshall, who represents the group, said Jewish teachers had repeatedly been let down by the organisations responsible for protecting them.

“Many of the teachers over the past years and months, when they’ve reported the antisemitism, when they’ve reported things that have happened to them, they’ve been disciplined, they’ve been not believed, they’ve had the tables turned on them,” she told reporters, according to the Toronto Sun.

“They’ve been accused of being racially insensitive, they’ve been accused of discrimination themselves.”

The legal action names the Toronto District School Board, York Region District School Board, Simcoe County District School Board and Ottawa-Carleton District School Board.

Two teaching unions, the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario and the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation, are also named in the complaints.

The educators accuse the organisations of failing to address antisemitism and, in some cases, retaliating against those who raised concerns.

Michelle Outmezguine, one of the teachers involved, said Jewish educators had been silenced and disciplined for speaking out.

“It is a double standard, and it is unacceptable,” she told CityNews Toronto.

Beyond financial compensation, the teachers want the tribunal to order schools and unions to introduce clearer rules for tackling antisemitism, developed with input from Jewish community representatives.

They are also calling for the adoption of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s working definition of antisemitism.

The case comes amid wider concerns about anti-Jewish hatred in Canada. According to Statistics Canada, Jewish people were the targets of 70 percent of police-reported religious hate crimes in 2024.

Responding to the allegations, the Toronto District School Board said antisemitism had no place in its schools and that reports of hatred and discrimination were thoroughly investigated.

York Region District School Board said it could not comment on ongoing legal proceedings but remained committed to providing safe and inclusive schools and workplaces.

The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario also declined to comment while the case is before the tribunal.

The twelve teachers have filed separate applications but want their cases heard together. Their allegations have not yet been tested or upheld by the tribunal.