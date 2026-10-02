Captain Smit Machchhar reveals how he fought to open the cockpit door despite being stabbed as his aircraft plunged

‘I was not going to let others die’: Hero pilot recalls saving Israeli passengers

The Indian pilot who helped save more than 170 people on a flight to Israel has spoken publicly for the first time about how he fought to stop the aircraft from crashing despite being repeatedly attacked by his co-pilot.

Captain Smit Machchhar, who was seriously injured during Wednesday’s attack on a Flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv, described how he forced himself to reach the cockpit door as the aircraft rapidly lost altitude.

Speaking to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a video call, Machchhar said he realised he had to act even as he lay injured on the cockpit floor.

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“I was lying on the floor injured, but I told myself to go for one last push to open the door from inside,” he said.

“Others came in and also played a role (in controlling the situation). I was, of course, fighting for my own life, but at the same time I knew I was not going to let others die.”

The captain’s account provides new details of the terrifying ordeal aboard flight FZ1073, which was carrying 174 people, most of them Israeli.

The Boeing 737 MAX 8 had been flying for around two and a half hours when the co-pilot allegedly stabbed Machchhar and attempted to crash the aircraft.

Flight-tracking data showed the plane dropped more than 17,000 feet before transmitting emergency and hijacking signals.

After Machchhar managed to open the cockpit door, passengers and crew rushed inside and overpowered the attacker.

Two additional Flydubai pilots travelling aboard the aircraft subsequently took control and landed safely at Tabuk airport in north-western Saudi Arabia.

Machchhar, who has 17 years of flying experience, told Modi he knew something was seriously wrong with the aircraft even while struggling with his injuries.

He said he knew his aircraft so well that he “can tell what is happening to the plane even with my eyes closed”.

Modi praised his bravery, telling him that his courage and quick thinking had saved many lives and made India proud.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has also described Machchhar as a “true hero” for helping prevent a potentially catastrophic crash.

The suspected attacker, identified by Netanyahu as an Omani national, was detained in Saudi Arabia.

Netanyahu told Fox News that investigators had found indications the man had undergone “Islamist radical indoctrination”, although his motive has not been formally established.

Authorities in the United Arab Emirates are investigating whether the incident was connected to terrorism.

Machchhar was initially treated in Saudi Arabia before being transferred to Abu Dhabi, where he is reportedly in stable condition.

Indian Ambassador Deepak Mittal visited him in hospital, with the Indian embassy confirming on Thursday that he was recovering well.

Despite his injuries, Machchhar said he remained positive about returning to full health.

“I am not looking at this wound like a wound because that would make my recovery even more difficult,” he said.

“I am looking at it as a journey which is slowly going on and will take time, but I am confident that the recovery will be there and I will become fit and healthy again.”