Jewish teenager slashed by fellow congregant inside Brooklyn synagogue
Police arrested a 22-year-old man, who has since been transported to hospital for a psychological assessment, after a 14-year-old suffered a hand injury in the Borough Park shul
A 14-year-old Jewish boy has been hurt by a fellow congregant inside a synagogue in Brooklyn, New York.
Police were called to the shul at 1675 54th Street in the heavily Jewish neighbourhood of Borough Park at around 7.20pm on Monday following a report of an emotionally disturbed person.
Officers said a 22-year-old man attacked the teenager with a cutting instrument, leaving him with an injury to his hand. The boy declined medical treatment at the scene.
Police said both the teenager and the alleged attacker were congregants at the synagogue. It remains unclear what led to the incident.
The suspect, named by amNewYork as Keynes Shimon, was taken into custody without incident and later transported to a hospital for a psychological assessment.
According to the outlet, Shimon is homeless and had previously frequented the synagogue.
He has been charged with assault, reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a weapon.
The incident happened a day after Rosh Hashanah ended and during the Jewish High Holy Day period, with Yom Kippur beginning on Sunday evening.
Police have not indicated that the attack is being treated as an antisemitic hate crime.
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