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‘Long overdue’: Henry Ford home to confront his antisemitism

Fair Lane, the historic home of Henry and Clara Ford, says it will discuss the Dearborn Independent in 2027.

By Andrew Lapin (JTA) September 15, 2026, 10:48 am Edit
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Statues of Henry and Clara Ford look over the garden at their historic Fair Lane home in Dearborn, Michigan, Sept. 2, 2026. (Andrew Lapin/JTA)
Statues of Henry and Clara Ford look over the garden at their historic Fair Lane home in Dearborn, Michigan, Sept. 2, 2026. (Andrew Lapin/JTA)

The bust of Henry Ford looked on sternly as hundreds of Jewish professionals flooded his pool room.

The visiting Jews admired the views of the Rouge River from Ford’s windows and strolled through his immaculately maintained garden. They studied a mock-up for a Navajo rug in his basement woven with a particular pattern — one that appeared to resemble a Nazi swastika.

The staff at Fair Lane, the historic Dearborn home of Henry and his wife Clara, welcomed the Jewish educators, historians and museum staff. Why they did soon became clear during a panel discussion in that pool room. When the home reopens to the public in June 2027, after a 17-year closure for restoration, staff will teach visitors about Ford’s antisemitism.

This facet of the pioneering industrialist’s life was hardly incidental. The onetime richest man in America published venomous conspiracy theories in his newspaper, The Dearborn Independent, for years. Hitler was a professed admirer, and Nazi Germany awarded him a medal.

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