Jewish Women’s Aid calls for greater community engagement as abuse figures rise
A quarter of charity's clients have suffered both domestic abuse AND sexual violence with increasing referrals from medics and frontline workers
Jewish Women’s Aid is calling for more education around consent, coercion, and abusive behaviours to help combat sexual violence.
New figures from the leading communal charity, which supports more than 800 women and girls affected by domestic abuse a year, show that 25% of its clients have experienced both domestic abuse AND sexual violence.
Younger Jewish women are affected by sexual violence, with 61.5% of JWA’s sexual violence clients aged 26-35 and 28% aged 16-25.
The latest statistics released to mark Sexual Assault Awareness Month come after Jewish Women’s Aid recently reported a 64% increase in sexual violence cases compared to the previous year.
This rise reflects more referrals from medics, frontline workers and community professionals due to JWA’s outreach work. On average, women endure abuse for four years before seeking help. For Jewish women, this period is nearly 10 years.
At present, 15 women and girls affected by sexual violence are being supported by JWA as they go through the criminal justice system.
JWA client, Noa* came to JWA after she was raped. JWA’s independent sexual violence advocate (ISVA) later accompanied her to a sexual health clinic. Noa says: “I had shut down and not managed any of the communications with the police following my rape. The support I received from JWA provided me with a safety net. The knowledge that I was provided with has been instrumental in helping me go through this process.”
JWA client Maya* was sexually assaulted on public transport. She called JWA for support – and her attacker was later found guilty under the Sexual Offences Act 2003. Maya says: “In the beginning, the communication with police was poor. I found it difficult to talk about what happened, so it meant that my ISVA handled everything on my behalf.”
She adds: “I don’t know how I would have gone through the court system on my own. Without that support, the whole process would have been incredibly stressful and overwhelming. I am so grateful to JWA for being by my side during a very difficult time in my life.”
Jewish Women’s Aid is working across the community, including in schools and universities, to help prevent sexual violence by addressing issues around misogynistic language and social media, promoting healthy relationships and consent and educating young people on red flags and warning signs around
dating apps to social media.
.
Chief executive Sam Clifford said: “These figures are deeply concerning and highlight the urgent need for education around consent, coercion, and abusive behaviours in our community. At JWA, we are committed to providing the support, advocacy, and education needed to combat sexual violence. The significant increase in cases, particularly among younger Jewish women, underscores the critical need for early intervention and community-wide awareness.”
She adds: “Our Independent Sexual Violence Advocate (ISVA) service is a lifeline for survivors, ensuring they are not alone as they navigate the system and begin to recover. We invite the entire community to partner with us and take a stand against sexual violence. Education and open conversations are key to prevention, and together, we must challenge harmful attitudes and behaviours that allow abuse to persist.”
*Names have been changed to protect the women involved.
