Jewish Women’s Aid (JWA) is calling on synagogues, communities and families to use this weekend’s JWA Shabbat to talk openly about abuse, after a period that has been particularly significant for victims and survivors of sexual assault.

Last week, UK actor and comedian Russell Brand was sentenced to prison following his conviction for rape and sexual assault, while in relation to the Jewish community, Rabbi Chaim Halpern was convicted of two counts of sexual assault.

JWA chief executive Sam Clifford said: “I want to begin by honouring the courage of the woman who came forward. Speaking out against someone with standing and influence comes at enormous personal cost. Listening to women, taking concerns seriously and being willing to challenge people in positions of authority, whatever their status or standing, are not optional extras. They are the foundation of safeguarding.”

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On 20–21 November, synagogues and communities from every part of Jewish life will mark the weekend through sermons, discussions and conversations around the Shabbat table, using JWA’s free toolkit and conversation cards. Each card describes an everyday scenario, from a partner who always needs to know where you are, to someone who takes care of the money, and asks which freedom is being taken away.

Calling abuse “a scourge which respects no boundaries of faith, background or community” and noting that the Jewish community “is no exception”, Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis said: “We must do everything we can to remove the stigma which too often surrounds this subject.

Silence and shame can leave those experiencing abuse feeling isolated at precisely the moment when they most need to know that they will be heard, believed and supported. Speaking openly about coercive control, learning to recognise its signs and knowing when to reach out can make an enormous difference.”

He added that the JWA Shabbat provides a “good opportunity to start a conversation, about this subject. In doing so, we can take the first steps towards creating a community in which abuse has nowhere to hide and nobody feels ashamed to ask for help.”

88% of the women the charity supported last year were experiencing coercive control: a pattern of behaviour that gradually takes away a person’s independence, choices and everyday freedoms. It is the most common form of abuse the charity sees, and often the hardest to recognise.

Clifford added: “Abuse thrives where the person responsible is respected, liked or trusted, and where those around him find it easier not to look. When the same conversation happens in so many places on the same weekend, it sends a clear message: this is not a private matter, and it is not someone else’s problem. Kol Yisrael arevim zeh bazeh: all of Israel is responsible for one another. Many voices have been raised this week. Now we must turn those words into action.”

To take part in the JWA Shabbat, communities and families can download the free See the Unseen toolkit here.