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Chabad of Finchley hosts special event for deaf community

Experience focused on 'breaking down barriers and making the beauty of Shabbat accessible to all'

By Michelle Rosenberg November 16, 2026, 5:10 pm Edit
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Chabad Finchley on Friday, prior to the Shabbat for the deaf community 13 November 2026. Pic: Courtesy
Chabad Finchley on Friday, prior to the Shabbat for the deaf community 13 November 2026. Pic: Courtesy

Chabad of Finchley hosted a special Friday night dinner for the deaf and hard of hearing community, together with guest Rabbi Yehoshua Soudakoff from Israel, the Chabad Rabbi serving the international Jewish Deaf community.

A highlight of the evening was Kabbalat Shabbat, Shalom Aleichem and Kiddush presented in British Sign Language (BSL), creating an accessible Shabbat experience.

Guests included deaf and hearing participants, including one who had travelled especially from Cardiff, Wales, to pray, dance and celebrate.

Rabbi Mechel Gancz, director of Chabad of Finchley, said: “Chabad is renowned for its outreach, and this Friday night dinner brought that mission to a whole new level, breaking down barriers and making the beauty of Shabbat accessible to all.”

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