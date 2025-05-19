Jordanian textbooks ‘justify 7 October massacre and promote antisemitism’
IMPACT-se finds ‘worsening extremism’ in curriculum despite claims of moderation
A new report has found Jordan’s official school textbooks justify the Hamas massacre of 7 October, promote antisemitic tropes and glorify violent jihad, despite government claims of promoting religious tolerance.
The review by IMPACT-se examined nearly 300 textbooks used in Jordanian schools during the 2023-25 academic years. It found that a Grade 10 Civic Education textbook described the 7 October attacks as a response to Israeli “colonies”, referring to civilian communities within Israel, and failed to mention the mass killing and kidnapping of civilians.
A Grade 9 Islamic Education book teaches that “treachery and violation of agreements are some traits of the Jews and their natural qualities”, while other texts portray Jews as controlling Medina’s economy through “exploitation and usury”.
The Holocaust is entirely omitted from World War Two history lessons.
The curriculum also glorifies martyrdom, frames jihad as a religious obligation, and teaches that avoiding jihad leads to divine punishment. Peace with Israel is described as a reluctant concession, and Zionism is labelled a “racist political movement” with “greedy colonial ambitions”.
IMPACT-se CEO Marcus Sheff said the textbooks stood in sharp contrast to Jordan’s image as a moderate regional actor.
“7 October was the most brutal attack against the Jews since the Holocaust, yet it is described in textbooks as legitimate resistance. This stands in direct contrast to Jordan’s role as a regional peace actor.”
The watchdog said the content fails to meet international standards on peace and tolerance in education, including those set by UNESCO.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.