Jordanian textbooks ‘justify 7 October massacre and promote antisemitism’

A new report has found Jordan’s official school textbooks justify the Hamas massacre of 7 October, promote antisemitic tropes and glorify violent jihad, despite government claims of promoting religious tolerance.

The review by IMPACT-se examined nearly 300 textbooks used in Jordanian schools during the 2023-25 academic years. It found that a Grade 10 Civic Education textbook described the 7 October attacks as a response to Israeli “colonies”, referring to civilian communities within Israel, and failed to mention the mass killing and kidnapping of civilians.

A Grade 9 Islamic Education book teaches that “treachery and violation of agreements are some traits of the Jews and their natural qualities”, while other texts portray Jews as controlling Medina’s economy through “exploitation and usury”.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The Holocaust is entirely omitted from World War Two history lessons.

The curriculum also glorifies martyrdom, frames jihad as a religious obligation, and teaches that avoiding jihad leads to divine punishment. Peace with Israel is described as a reluctant concession, and Zionism is labelled a “racist political movement” with “greedy colonial ambitions”.

IMPACT-se CEO Marcus Sheff said the textbooks stood in sharp contrast to Jordan’s image as a moderate regional actor.

“7 October was the most brutal attack against the Jews since the Holocaust, yet it is described in textbooks as legitimate resistance. This stands in direct contrast to Jordan’s role as a regional peace actor.”

The watchdog said the content fails to meet international standards on peace and tolerance in education, including those set by UNESCO.