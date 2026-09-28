JW3 property business breakfast raises more than £57,000

150 people from across the property sector came together at JW3 on Thursday 24 September for its annual Property Business Breakfast, raising more than £57,000 to support JW3’s work building Jewish community and connection.

The event brought together leading figures from across the industry including Daniel Daggers, founder of DDRE Global; Jonathan Goldstein, co-founder and chief executive of Cain International; and Jamie Ritblat, founder and executive chairman of Delancey.

The discussion, chaired by Susan Freeman, Partner at Mishcon de Reya, explored some of the biggest issues and opportunities facing the property sector, from current market conditions and disruption within the industry to the growing impact of technology and AI.

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JW3 chief executive Raymond Simonson said: “Over the past 13 years, JW3 has become one of the foundations of Jewish life in this country. At a time of uncertainty and disruption, strengthening those foundations matters more than ever.

“The generosity shown by everyone at our Property Business Breakfast was extraordinary. Raising more than £57,000 will make a real difference to our ability to continue bringing people together and building a strong and vibrant Jewish community.”