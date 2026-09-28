JW3 property business breakfast raises more than £57,000
Leading industry figures pledge support for Jewish community and connection
150 people from across the property sector came together at JW3 on Thursday 24 September for its annual Property Business Breakfast, raising more than £57,000 to support JW3’s work building Jewish community and connection.
The event brought together leading figures from across the industry including Daniel Daggers, founder of DDRE Global; Jonathan Goldstein, co-founder and chief executive of Cain International; and Jamie Ritblat, founder and executive chairman of Delancey.
The discussion, chaired by Susan Freeman, Partner at Mishcon de Reya, explored some of the biggest issues and opportunities facing the property sector, from current market conditions and disruption within the industry to the growing impact of technology and AI.
JW3 chief executive Raymond Simonson said: “Over the past 13 years, JW3 has become one of the foundations of Jewish life in this country. At a time of uncertainty and disruption, strengthening those foundations matters more than ever.
“The generosity shown by everyone at our Property Business Breakfast was extraordinary. Raising more than £57,000 will make a real difference to our ability to continue bringing people together and building a strong and vibrant Jewish community.”
Keep community journalism free.
Jewish News is free for everyone. No paywall. No barriers. Just trusted journalism for anyone who wants to stay connected to Jewish life in Britain.
If you value that, please support us.
From as little as £5 a month, you can help keep our journalism free and accessible to all.
Every day, we report on the issues that matter to our community. We celebrate achievements, support charities, challenge antisemitism and ensure Jewish voices are heard more widely.
From as little as £5 a month, you can help us continue to:
- Report on the stories shaping Jewish life in the UK and beyond
- Bring our community together through shared stories, events and campaigns
- Celebrate the people, culture and moments that define our community
- Support organisations doing vital work across Jewish Britain
You can make a one-off donation or become a regular supporter. Every contribution helps keep our journalism free, independent and accessible to all.
If everyone who values Jewish News gave a small amount, it would make a real difference to our future.