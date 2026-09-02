100 years of Rinkoffs bakery – a special event at JW3 (with food!)

More than a century in the making, The Jewish Bakery is a comprehensive collection of recipes inspired by over 100 years and five generations of family baking. Filled with tried-and-tested favourites, the book brings the warmth and joy of the bakery into your own kitchen.

Next week at JW3 sisters Jennifer and Debs Rinkoff will discuss the history of the bakery, memories of the old Jewish East End, and the family traditions that have shaped their baking legacy at a very special event where they will be in conversation with Adrienne Katz Kennedy. There will even be some sweet treats to enjoy!

The Jewish Bakery celebrates recipes with deep roots, passing on the passion, expertise and experience of a bakery that has served generations of Londoners. From traditional Jewish favourites to beloved family recipes, it offers a unique insight into one of East London’s enduring culinary institutions.

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Copies of the book are available to purchase with your ticket and can be collected from the Box Office on the night of the event. They will also be available for purchase on the night, with an opportunity to have them signed by the author.

The Jewish Bakery: A Century of Rinkoffs is at JW3 on Thursday 10 September at 7.30pm. For tickets visit jw3.org.uk