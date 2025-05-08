Kanye West posts ‘Heil Hitler’ video on VE Day, blaming custody row for antisemitic track
Rapper says “anger” over losing access to his children inspired song, released on anniversary of Nazi defeat
Kanye West has released a music video for his latest track, titled Heil Hitler, prompting renewed condemnation over his embrace of antisemitic themes and use of Nazi references.
The video was shared on 8 May via West’s official X account, the same day as VE Day, which commemorates the Allied victory over Nazi Germany in 1945. The timing of the release has intensified criticism, particularly from Jewish communities and campaigners.
In a post accompanying the video, West, who now goes by Ye, said the song was motivated by personal frustration. “These people took my kids from me and they froze my bank account,” he wrote. “I had so much anger inside me.”
The video includes choreographed scenes of shirtless men draped in animal skins chanting in what many viewers interpreted as fascist-style pageantry. Major platforms removed the content for violating hate speech policies, but it continues to circulate on fringe sites.
West’s history of antisemitic statements is well documented. In one post, he declared “I’m a Nazi” and “I don’t like or trust no Jewish person… this is completely sober with no Hennessy.”
In April, he posted a photo of Adolf Hitler alongside a GOAT emoji, commonly used to mean “Greatest of All Time”. That post was viewed over 1.7 million times before being taken down.
Despite previous bans, including from X for praising Hitler, West’s account was reinstated in 2023 under Elon Musk’s free speech reforms. When Jewish News approached the platform at the time, X responded: “Kanye West hasn’t broken our safety policies.”
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.