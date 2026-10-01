Kanye West’s Russia concerts cancelled, organisers confirm

Organisers have confirmed that two shows Kanye West was due to play in Russia have been cancelled.

The US rapper, 49, had been due to perform at the Gazprom Arena in St Petersburg on 10 and 11 October.

In a post shared on the messaging app Telegram, organisers Say Agency said the shows would no longer be going ahead.

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“Friends, it is with sincere regret that we inform you that the Ye concerts in Saint Petersburg on the scheduled dates will not be able to take place,” the Moscow-based agency wrote.

“In the near future, we will reach out to you with an official statement regarding the status of the project and future plans.

“Say Agency is very grateful to everyone who has been by our side these past month and a half: supporting us, worrying, and, like us, waiting for these concerts with all their hearts. We remain in touch and continue to work.”

The agency added that ticket refunds would be available from Monday 12 October, with details “about the rules and conditions for refunds” to follow.

Russia’s foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova previously called the planned shows unacceptable and pointed out West’s “glorification” of Hitler.

Last year, West started selling swastika T-shirts and released a song called Heil Hitler.

In January, he took out a full-page advert in the Wall Street Journal to apologise, titled: “To Those I’ve Hurt.”

He wrote: “I am not a Nazi or an antisemite. I love Jewish people.”

The rapper added that his bipolar disorder led him to fall into “a four-month-long, manic episode of psychotic, paranoid and impulsive behaviour that destroyed my life”.

In April, West’s show in Marseille, France, was postponed after he was denied a UK visa earlier that month, which led to the cancellation of his headline appearances at London’s Wireless Festival, following a backlash over his antisemitic remarks.

The following month, one of West’s concerts in Italy was cancelled over “public order and safety issues”.

He had been due to perform at the Pulse of Gaia Festival at the RCF Arena in Reggio Emilia on 18 July, but the city’s prefect Salvatore Angieri stopped the gigs after “concerns” from the local Jewish community.

West’s first major concert in the US for more than five years was held in Los Angeles in April, and he has since played in countries including Spain, Portugal and the Netherlands.

The Press Association has contacted West’s representatives for comment.