Keir Starmer angrily rules out Israel arms sales ban

Keir Starmer has emphatically ruled out implementing a total ban on arms sales to Israel, insisting this would be the “wrong position” and “never” one that he would support.

The Prime Minister remarks came in response to calls for a total ban from the independent MPs Richard Burgon and Zarah Sultana, who both lost the Labour whip in July for backing an SNP motion on welfare policy.

Sultana, the MP for Coventry South, used a debate on the October 7 Hamas attack to accused Israel of a “genocidal assault” in Gaza, “violence” in the West Bank and an “invasion” of Lebanon.

She then asked if the PM would “do what is morally and legally right and end the Government’s complicity in war crimes by banning all arms sales to Israel, including F35 fighter jets, not just 30 licences – yes or no?”

Starmer replied: “No. But it is a really serious point.

“Banning all sales would mean none for defensive purposes.

“None for defensive purposes on the anniversary of October 7 and days after a huge attack by Iran into Israel would be a wrong position for this Government and I will not take it.”

Leeds East MP Burgon then asked “to get Israeli leaders to back a ceasefire, don’t we need to see tougher action – including an end to all arms sales, as recent international court rulings demand?”

Starmer replied:”“I don’t agree with a complete ban on arms sales.

“That would include a ban on arms being used for defensive purposes.

“Looking at the attack only a few days ago by Iran, I think the House will understand my position on this and the position of many across the House.”

Starmer also back calls for the police to take firm action against the pro-Hezbollah supporters exposed by Jewish News at last Saturday’s Palestine demo, after it was raised in the Commons by Tory leadership contender Robert Jenrick.

In a statement marking one year on from the October 7 Hamas attacks, Starmer said: “We support Israel’s right to defend herself against Iran’s aggression in line with international law.”

But he added: “The region cannot endure another year of this.

“Civilians on all sides have suffered too much. All sides must now step back from the brink and find the courage of restraint.”

He said Hamas’ actions on October 7 were supported by Iran, which played a “malign role” in the region, also backing Hezbollah militants in Lebanon and the Yemen-based Houthis.

The prime minister said the first anniversary of the attack was a “day of grief” for the wider Middle East.

“Over 41,000 Palestinians have been killed, tens of thousands orphaned, almost two million displaced, facing disease, starvation, desperation, without proper healthcare or shelter.

“It is a living nightmare and it must end.”

The UK Government had previously suspended around 30 arms exports to Israel over concerns they could be used in violations of international humanitarian law in the Gaza conflict.