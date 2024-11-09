Keir Starmer attends South Hamptead Synagogue’s centenary Shabbat with wife Vic

Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria have joined the 500 strong congregation at South Hampstead Synagogue – with the Prime Minister also delivering a speech as part of the centenary Shabbat celebrations.

The PM spoke warmly of his long-term friendship with Rabbi Shlomo and Rebbetzin Dr Lynndy Levin, who announced earlier this year that they are stepping down from the helm of the north-west London shul after 40 years of service.

Starmer also reflected on how took inspiration from the community, who reside in his local parliamentary constituency.

He also referenced the need to stay vigilant against antisemitic incidents and referencedthe 2019 Chanukah graffiti daubing on the shul’s building.

As he addressed the congregation on its centenary shabbat, Rabbi Shlomo also praised the PM and his wife Vic for their continued friendship over the years.

The Starmers stayed in shul after the service where they were seen enjoying the kiddish, with the PM tucking into smoked salmon.

He was also surrounded by children wishing to engage with the country’s PM, and spent around 30 minutes answering their questions.