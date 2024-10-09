Keir Starmer set to appoint Israel trade envoy
Lord Austin, Israel envoy under the previous government since 2019, is on a list of names being considered for the role, Westminster sources told Jewish News
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
Keir Starmer is expected to confirm the appointment of a trade envoy for Israel – with the independent peer Lord Austin among those considered for the role.
Westminster sources confirmed the PM is keen to make the Israel-related appointment and his government was keen for collaboration over trade and investment following a meeting with President Isaac Herzog in July.
Trade envoys are appointed by governments where substantial trade and investment opportunities have been identified.
It is understood that Starmer has yet to appoint his trade envoys, with all previous roles ending with the general election in July.
Lord Austin was first appointed trade envoy to Israel back in 2019 in a role handed to him by former PM Theresa May, after he quit Labour that year citing the “culture of extremism, antisemitism and intolerance”.
Austin has been far less critical of the party under Starmer’s leadership, and still has friends within it.
He is well-regarded for his extensive contacts in Israel.
While other names are likely to be submitted to the PM for the trade envoy role, Austin is believed to have supporters at a senior level.
Free trade negotiations between Israel and the UK began in July 2022 and talks have continued throughout Israel’s war with Hamas in Gaza.
A fifth round of talks took place in April this year, and in July, Britain’s new Labour government confirmed its plans to resume the talks.
A government spokesperson said its decision to suspend some arms exports to Israel was “separate to our commitment to deliver our trade negotiations” The UK continues to view Israel as an important ally and the bond between Britain and Israel continues to be of vital importance. Boosting growth and jobs is at the heart of our mission and that’s why we’re building on the £6.1billion of trade and 38,000 British jobs that the UK-Israel relationship already provides.”
Trade envoys are a network of appointed parliamentarians, drawn from the House of Commons and Lords and elsewhere across the political spectrum. The role is unpaid and voluntary.
They are tasked with supporting the drive for economic growth by building on the UK’s existing relations with these markets and help UK businesses take advantage of the opportunities arising from our global trade agenda.
The PM’s Trade Envoy programme began in 2012.
