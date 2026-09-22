Leeds landmarks light up blue to mark Yom Kippur

Landmarks across Leeds were illuminated blue on Sunday evening to mark Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar.

Civic buildings across the city were lit up for the Day of Atonement, which brought the Jewish High Holy Days to a close.

Leeds City Council announced the display ahead of the festival, saying: “This Sunday buildings across the city will be lit up in blue to mark the Jewish celebration of Yom Kippur (the Day of Atonement).

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

“Yom Kippur concludes the 10-day period known as the Days of Awe, which begins with the Jewish New Year, Rosh Hashanah.

“Yom Tov to all those observing!”

It was the second time in less than two weeks that Leeds landmarks had turned blue for a Jewish festival.

Buildings across the city centre were also illuminated for Rosh Hashanah, with Leeds City Council wishing Jewish residents a “Shanah Tova”.

The Yom Kippur display came just two days after Leeds Minster closed its controversial Stitch Their Names Together Gaza exhibition following evidence supplied by the Leeds Jewish Representative Council suggesting at least 18 Hamas fighters were named on panels displayed inside the church.

The Minster subsequently apologised for harming its relationship with parts of the Jewish community and said it would seek to rebuild trust.

Rector Canon Paul Maybury said: “Leeds Minster seeks to work with all faith groups within the city and acknowledges that by hosting this exhibition we have harmed our relationship with some in the Jewish community for which we apologise and now seek to rebuild trust.”

The church also issued an explicit condemnation of Hamas over the killing of civilians and the taking of hostages on 7 October 2023.