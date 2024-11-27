LFI unveils trio of new parliamentary vice-chairs

Labour Friends of Israel (LFI) has unveiled three new vice-chairs to its parliamentary leadership.

Three MPs elected for the first time this year – Bristol North East MP Damien Egan, Bassetlaw MP Jo White, and Dover and Deal MP Mike Tapp, where confirmed as new honorary parliamentary officers under new chair, Jon Pearce MP.

Former LFI vice-chairs, many of whom stepped down following the general election victory, include four members of the Starmer cabinet: Chancellor Rachel Reeves, Business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Pat McFadden, and Science, Innovation and Technology Secretary Peter Kyle.



The group joins long-serving LFI officers, Lords chair Baroness Ramsay of Cartvale and vice-chair Sharon Hodgson MP.



LFI chair Jon Pearce said: “I am delighted to welcome some of the most talented MPs elected for the first time this year, alongside two of LFI’s longstanding supporters in Parliament.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

“As part of our new honorary parliamentary officers, I look forward to making the case for a two-state solution and those working for peace, supporting greater regional security and prosperity, and promoting the vital UK-Israel bilateral relationship. LFI will continue to be a constructive, balanced voice in parliamentary debates that too often produce more heat than light”.



LFI director Michael Rubin said: “I am very pleased to welcome LFI’s new vice-chairs following the general election victory in July.



“At a time of unprecedented pain and suffering across the Middle East region, it is more important than ever that able to articulate how the UK can play a constructive role towards peace and champion our party’s historic ties of friendship to Israel and the Jewish community. I am delighted that LFI will have our new honorary parliamentary officers to support us in this task.”