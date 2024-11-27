LFI unveils trio of new parliamentary vice-chairs
Three MPs elected for the first time this year become honorary officers under new chair Jon Pearce
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
Labour Friends of Israel (LFI) has unveiled three new vice-chairs to its parliamentary leadership.
Three MPs elected for the first time this year – Bristol North East MP Damien Egan, Bassetlaw MP Jo White, and Dover and Deal MP Mike Tapp, where confirmed as new honorary parliamentary officers under new chair, Jon Pearce MP.
Former LFI vice-chairs, many of whom stepped down following the general election victory, include four members of the Starmer cabinet: Chancellor Rachel Reeves, Business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Pat McFadden, and Science, Innovation and Technology Secretary Peter Kyle.
The group joins long-serving LFI officers, Lords chair Baroness Ramsay of Cartvale and vice-chair Sharon Hodgson MP.
LFI chair Jon Pearce said: “I am delighted to welcome some of the most talented MPs elected for the first time this year, alongside two of LFI’s longstanding supporters in Parliament.
“As part of our new honorary parliamentary officers, I look forward to making the case for a two-state solution and those working for peace, supporting greater regional security and prosperity, and promoting the vital UK-Israel bilateral relationship. LFI will continue to be a constructive, balanced voice in parliamentary debates that too often produce more heat than light”.
LFI director Michael Rubin said: “I am very pleased to welcome LFI’s new vice-chairs following the general election victory in July.
“At a time of unprecedented pain and suffering across the Middle East region, it is more important than ever that able to articulate how the UK can play a constructive role towards peace and champion our party’s historic ties of friendship to Israel and the Jewish community. I am delighted that LFI will have our new honorary parliamentary officers to support us in this task.”
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.