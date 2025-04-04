Lib Dem councillor likened Hamas to Jewish fighters in Warsaw Ghetto

A Liberal Democrat councillor compared Hamas to Jews who resisted the Nazis during the Holocaust, according to messages shared in a party WhatsApp group.

The Jewish Chronicle reports that Cllr John Boyd, a former mayor of Thatcham, made the remarks in a group chat of West Berkshire party members after another participant questioned the sharing of a Hamas press statement.

Responding to concerns over circulating content from a proscribed terrorist organisation, Boyd wrote: “Who is the terrorist group? The occupational force committing genocide or the indigenous people fighting for their own land that’s systematically being taken from them one atrocity at a time?

“In World War II were the French resistance terrorists, or were they fighting for their own land? Were the Jews in the Warsaw ghetto the terrorists for fighting against an occupational force?”

Boyd continued: “Just because the UK, through the Balfour agreement, is in part responsible for what is happening in Gaza doesn’t mean that we can’t accept mistakes have been made but endeavour to do the right thing… when we can see with our own eyes the Zionist game plan.”

Other members in the group offered mixed responses. One described Hamas as “an evil, racist, terrorist organisation” that had killed civilians “purely because of their ethnicity”. Another questioned whether refusing to engage with Hamas was justified, citing its 2006 electoral victory in Gaza.

Later, Boyd claimed, “Hamas is the product of the Israeli occupation, and I dare say if any of us were put in the same position, we would want somebody fighting for our side… I say Zionist because, of course, there are many Jews who are opposed to what is going on in Israel. It is not antisemitic to criticise a Zionist regime… committing genocide.”

A Liberal Democrat spokesperson said: “These comments are highly offensive as well as inappropriate and do not reflect the party’s position. We have been unequivocal in condemning Hamas’ atrocious terrorist attacks on 7 October.”

Despite a formal complaint being submitted, a party source told the JC the case was dismissed due to “insufficient evidence”, and Boyd remains a member. The source said the full content of his comments had not previously been seen and that any complaint would be reviewed.

Earlier this year, the party faced criticism over similar remarks by Burnley councillor Gordon Birtwistle, who said at a hustings he avoided calling Israel’s actions “genocide” because “Jewish groups” had previously tried to remove him from the Lib Dems.

“I will call it that in parliament when I have the protection,” Birtwistle said. His membership was not suspended, and he remains a candidate for the upcoming Lancashire County Council elections.