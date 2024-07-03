LIVE BLOG: Britain Decides – General Election 2024

Labour’s Yvette Cooper has condemned the harassment of Labour candidates and canvassers by activists claiming to be supporting the Palestinian cause.

The shadow home secretary spoke out about “intimidation, abuse and harassment” as online social media clips from areas including Bethnal Green in east London and Birmingham’s Ladywood district showed Labour candidates being followed and taunted by pro-Palestine campaigners.

Labour’s Shabana Mahmood reportedly called in police on two occasions over the weekend to complain about being harassed while out canvassing.