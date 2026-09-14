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Lloyds rejects mortgage application from mother of jailed Palestine Action activist

Bank cited ‘adverse media’ after Leona Kamio was jailed for six years over the 2024 Elbit Systems raid

By Annabel Sinclair September 14, 2026, 1:35 pm Edit
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A Lloyds Bank branch in London. Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons
A Lloyds Bank branch in London. Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Lloyds Bank rejected a mortgage application from the mother of a jailed Palestine Action activist after citing “adverse media” surrounding the family, according to a report.

The application was made by the mother of Leona Kamio, who was sentenced to six years in prison for her role in the 2024 raid on an Elbit Systems site near Bristol.

The case involved activists breaking into the Israeli defence company’s premises and causing extensive damage.

According to a report by the far-left Novara Media site, Lloyds informed Kamio’s mother in June that it would not proceed with her mortgage application after consulting its credit team.

In a message reported by the outlet, the bank said: “We’ve now assessed the deal and consulted with our credit sanction team. Unfortunately, due to the adverse media, it’s not something they’re comfortable supporting at this time.”

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An attempt to put the account’s assets into the name of Kamio’s sister and pursue the mortgage through that account was also rejected, Novara reported.

Kamio herself had previously been told that Lloyds would no longer provide her with banking services.

According to the report, she received a letter from the bank while in custody in February 2025 saying Lloyds was “unable to maintain a banking relationship” with her.

Kamio was among four Palestine Action activists convicted over the August 2024 raid on Elbit Systems facility at Filton, near Bristol.

A Palestine Action activist during the 2024 raid on an Elbit Systems facility near Bristol. Photo Credit: Palestine Action

Prosecutors said the attack had been carefully planned. Around £1.2 million worth of damage was caused, and police officers who responded to the incident were confronted by activists.

Kamio and two other women involved were each jailed for six years.

The sentencing judge also found that the offences had a terrorism connection, a finding which affected the sentences imposed.

Palestine Action was subsequently proscribed as a terrorist organisation by the UK government in July 2025.

Lloyds denied that customers’ political opinions determined its decisions.

A spokesperson told Novara Media: “We do not close customer accounts or make lending decisions based on political or personal beliefs. Our decisions are based on relevant laws, regulations, account conditions or lending requirements. We’re unable to comment on individual cases.”

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