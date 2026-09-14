Three Jewish schoolboys assaulted on north London bus in ‘antisemitic hate crime’

Three Jewish schoolboys were assaulted on a London bus in an attack being investigated by police as an antisemitic hate crime.

The three 14-year-olds were travelling through Mill Hill on Thursday morning when they were targeted, according to the Metropolitan Police.

All three boys told officers they had been verbally abused, while two said they were also physically assaulted.

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Police were alerted at 8.16am on 10 September following reports that a group of Jewish teenagers had been attacked on a bus around Sanders Lane.

Officers are now trying to identify a suspect, described as a white British man, while CCTV footage is being examined.

The case is being handled by the Met’s new Community Protection Team, which took accounts from each of the boys.

Detective Chief Superintendent Luke Williams, who leads policing in the area, said: “The Met will not tolerate antisemitism in any form and we will respond robustly to any and all offences that occur.”

He added: “Urgent enquiries are ongoing to trace and identify the suspect linked to this incident. The suspect is believed to be a white British man.

“Our Jewish communities have the right to celebrate and observe the upcoming High Holy Days without fear of antisemitic hate.

“During this important period of peace, we have increased our patrols in order to provide reassurance, deter those who seek to cause harm and help ensure people can come together with confidence.”

The attack comes as police increase their presence around synagogues, places of worship and Jewish community sites during the High Holy Days.

A Scotland Yard spokesperson said: “At 8.16am on Thursday 10 September, police received reports that a group of Jewish teenagers had been assaulted while on a bus around Sanders Lane, Mill Hill, earlier that morning.

“Officers from the Met’s new Community Protection Team spoke with the three 14-year-old boys and took their accounts.

“All three reported that they had been verbally assaulted, and two reported a physical assault.

“An investigation is underway to establish the full circumstances, with CCTV analysis ongoing.

“The incident is being treated as an antisemitic hate crime, with officers from the Community Protection Team investigating.”

Siwan Hayward, TfL’s Director of Security, Policing and Enforcement, said: “Everyone has the right to travel around London without facing discrimination, and we stand united against hate in all its forms. This incident sounds horrific, and we are very sorry to the boys who experienced this. Any acts of antisemitism will not be tolerated and will be treated with the utmost seriousness.

“We are supporting the police who are investigating this incident alongside the bus operator, who will supply footage from the CCTV cameras that all buses are equipped with. We encourage anyone who experienced or witnessed this incident to contact the police.”

Jewish News has contacted Metroline for comment.