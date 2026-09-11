Met steps up security at synagogues for High Holy Days

The Metropolitan Police is stepping up security around synagogues and Jewish community sites across London for the High Holy Days amid heightened concern over antisemitism.

Extra patrols and plain-clothes officers are being deployed as Jews prepare to mark Rosh Hashanah from Friday evening, followed by Yom Kippur later this month.

The security operation comes after a series of attacks targeting the Jewish community in the capital, including arson incidents and the stabbing of two Jewish men in Golders Green in April.

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The Met said Counter Terrorism Policing London is leading several investigations into recent incidents and has made more than 30 arrests.

A Scotland Yard spokesperson said: “The Metropolitan Police is increasing its protection for Jewish communities across London during Jewish High Holy Days.

“There will be enhanced policing measures to support and protect London’s Jewish community, including increased patrols and enhanced security measures around synagogues, places of worship and key community locations throughout the period.

“Specialist resources such as plainclothes officers will also be deployed so communities are protected even when they can’t see a visible police presence.

“Antisemitism across London has increased by 23 percent in the last 12 months, and there has been several targeted antisemitic incidents affecting the Jewish community in London, including a number of arson or attempted arson attacks, as well as the appalling stabbing in Golders Green.

“In relation to these incidents and attacks, Counter Terrorism Policing London are leading multiple investigations and have made more than 30 arrests.

“The Met is already working hard to protect the Jewish community, and positive outcomes for antisemitic hate crimes have increased by 100 percent in the last 12 months.”

The measures come a year after the Yom Kippur terror attack at Heaton Park Synagogue in Manchester, where Melvin Cravitz, 66, and Adrian Daulby, 53, were killed and three others injured.

Det Ch Supt Luke Williams, who leads policing in north-west London, said: “We recognise the impact recent antisemitic incidents have had on communities and the concern they can cause.

“We are committed to ensuring that those responsible are brought to justice and to providing a visible and effective policing presence throughout the High Holy Days.

“We have worked closely with our partners and community representatives to put in place a robust policing plan to help people celebrate and observe this important period safely and with confidence.

“If you see our officers while attending services or community events, please do speak to them about any concerns you may have. We are here to support you.”

The increased security follows the government’s announcement this week of sanctions targeting Israeli settlements in the West Bank, a move which prompted warnings from Jewish communal figures and Conservatives about its possible impact on antisemitism in Britain.

Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis described the measures as “gesture politics” and warned they would “further embolden those, at home and abroad, who use hatred as a weapon against Jews.”

He said: “At a time when our community is more vulnerable than ever to the wave of extremism that has been building over recent years, these sanctions do nothing to advance the cause of peace. Nor do they make anyone safer – quite the contrary.”

Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband rejected the criticism, telling the BBC: “We all need to do more to tackle antisemitism,” but adding: “I believe we can do that and stand up for British values.”

Campaign Against Antisemitism welcomed the additional protection but said greater action was needed to address the causes of rising antisemitism.

A spokesperson said: “We welcome the authorities’ commitment to reinforcing security for Jewish institutions over the High Holidays.

“Last year, two Jewish people were killed in a terrorist attack in this period, so the need is obvious.

“But we have yet to hear the Prime Minister articulate a theory of why antisemitism has surged over the past three years. Perhaps then the Government can present a plan for actually tackling it.

“The Jewish community cannot be expected to live behind ever higher walls – which, as recent events have shown, are in any case no guarantee of safety. Safety can only come when the threat is confronted.

“So far, no Government has shown the courage to do so.”