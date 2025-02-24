London-born first aider saves Israeli teacher’s life

A Hendon rabbi’s daughter saved a teacher’s life during a first aid class at a school in Jaffa.

Batya Tugendhaft, a first aid trainer with Magen David Adom, was instructing schoolchildren when the incident occurred. Recognising the emergency, she quickly cleared the room and performed the Heimlich manoeuvre on a teacher with food lodged in her throat.

She said: “The moment I saw the teacher struggling to breathe, I immediately followed the protocol I had learned at MDA. I’m glad I was there to help and prevent a disaster.”

Batya, 20, who recently made aliyah, is the daughter of Rabbi Dovid Tugendhaft of Nishmas Yisroel in Hendon.

Her proud father added: “We feel very privileged that our daughter is spending her time volunteering for MDA, saving lives in Eretz Yisrael. She was in the right place at the right time.”

Magen David Adom praised Batya’s resourcefulness and emphasised the importance of first aid training.