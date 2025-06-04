Lord Hermer: I refuse to accept conflict between Israel and Palestinians is zero sum game

Attorney General Lord Hermer has told a packed communal event that he refuses to accept that conflict between Israel and the Palestinians is “some form of zero sum game.”

Addressing the pro-peace advocacy group Yachad’s annual fundraiser, Britain’s most senior lawyer said he considered himself to be a “liberal, progressive, two-state Zionist.”

But he said he also refused to accept that taking such a position meant “backing one side and unequivocally demonising the other.”

Lord Hermer added:”I don’t accept that – that is not the approach of this government.

“We believe you can passionately support the right of Israel to exist in safe and secure borders, that you can celebrate the remarkable, diverse, vibrant, modern State of Israel.

“But at the same time passionately believe that Palestinians must have the same equal rights to self-determination as Israelis – that they have an equal moral and legal entitlement to be accorded the same fundamental human rights and to be treated with equal dignity and with equal respect.”

In a well-received speech, the human rights expert said he wished to express the government’s “profound solidarity with the Jewish community” after the “outrageous antisemitic attack on those marching in support of hostages” in Boulder, Colorado.

“An attack coming so shortly after the shocking murder of two young Israeli embassy staff in Washington DC,” he noted.

“These horrendous attacks, as well as the vandalisation of synagogues and the Shoah memorial in Paris starkly illustrate the pernicious rise of antisemitism, and underline why this government is so determined to do everything in its power to counter it. ”

Hermer, who was introduced to the audience on Wednesday by Yachad director Hannah Weisfeld, said he also wanted to commend the United States efforts to achieve a ceasefire, and added he welcomed the Israeli government’s acceptance of it and that “Hamas needs to accept it as well.”

But he also spoke of the “deeply distressing reports of deaths of civilians in Gaza who were seeking access to one of the most basic human rights – to be fed.”

“It is simply horrifying,” added Hermer that reports continued to emerge of “civilians desperate for food being killed, seeking access to it.”

He told the audience, which included several rabbis, that he attended the Yachad event “not simply as a minister, but who’s someone whose Jewish identities and values are essential to shaping who I am.”

The KC added:” I’ve come as someone who understands the diversity of our community, someone who understands the deep fear provoked by the appalling rise in antisemitism, and with an insider’s sense of the trauma inflicted on Israel, also the entire diaspora by the atrocities of October 7th and the ongoing agony of the plight of the hostages and of their families.”

But Hermer said he was also someone who was deeply concerned about the current policies of the Israeli government and the military action in Gaza.

He argued this was “not simply making life unbearable for hundreds of thousands of innocent Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank, but are also contrary to the interests of Israel, a long time ally of this country.”

A close friend of Keir Starmer’s, Hermer then added:”Make no mistake, my deep concern about antisemitism, my enduring sense of outrage at the events of October 7th, and the continued outrage at the plight of the hostages is not simply personal.

“It represents the long, express and deeply felt views of the Prime Minister.”

He continued:”But so too does our grave concern at the conduct of Israel’s military campaign in Gaza.”

Hermer said he wanted to be “crystal clear” that by condemning Hamas while at the same time criticising the Israeli government ” is not to suggest for one moment that there is any form of moral equivalence between the two.”

” Hamas is a proscribed terrorist organization whose genocidal charter calls for the destruction of Israel,” he added. “Their murderous attacks on October 7 demonstrated their intent in the most bloody of terms.

“Israel is an ally of this country, which is a modern, democratic state who is fully entitled to defend itself.”

But he said this should not prevent the government from expressing “grave concerns” about the conduct of Israel’s military response, nor policies in the West Bank intended to “take us away from the prospect of a viable peace by the creation of two states.”

He also defended the statement issued by Starmer, along with the leaders of France and Canada last month which Hermer said “made clear” there was no role for Hamas in a future government in Gaza.

Hermer said Starmer had again stressed that Israel had suffered a “heinous attack on October 7” and that the UK has always supported its right to defend Israelis against terrorism.

But he added:”We will not stand by while the Netanyahu government pursues “egregious actions.”

If Israel “does not cease the renewed military offensive and lift its restrictions on aid” the government “will take further concrete actions” he said.

The barrister ended his speech saying that in depressing times, the packed hall for Yachad’s event showed the continued support within the community for a two state solution.

“Yachad and other organisations like it are living testament to the fact one can criticise Israeli policy without being anti-Israel,” he added.

“You can believe in equality for Palestinians and a Palestinian state without being against a safe and secure Israel.”