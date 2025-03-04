Lucky 13: Fiddler nominated for record number of Olivier awards

Last year’s production of Fiddler on the Roof at Regents’ Park Open Air Theatre has been nominated for 13 Olivier Awards, tying it with Hamilton as the most nominated show in the Oliviers’ history.

As well as the show being up for Best Musical Revival, it has also been nominated in the set, lighting, design, costume, choreography and acting categories. Liv Andrusier and Beverley Klein are up for Best Actress in a Supporting Role, Jordan Fein for Best Director, and Adam Dannheisser for Best Actor in a Musical.

Simon Lipkin has been nominated for his role as Fagin in Oliver! and Elliot Levy in Giant by Mark Rosenblatt, which has also been nominated for Best New Play.

Adrien Brody could do the double, being nominated for The Fear of 13,which ran at the Donmar Warehouse last year and is based on Nick Yarrow’s memoir about being incarcerated on death row in America for 22 years.

The Olivier Awards are on 6 April at The Royal Albert Hall. Established in 1976, the Olivier awards are overseen by the Society of London Theatre. The winners are chosen by a industry figures, stage luminaries and members of the public.