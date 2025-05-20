Magen David Adom UK secures seat at Jewish Leadership Council table
Chairs of the London School of Jewish Studies and UJIA added to JLC's board of trustees
Magen David Adom UK is joining the Jewish Leadership Council following a meeting of sitting members on Monday 19th May.
The charity is the UK arm of Israel’s national medical emergency, disaster, ambulance and blood service and raises funds for medical equipment, ambulances, bloodmobiles and ambulance stations.
MDA UK chief executive Daniel Burger said they were thrilled to be a part of the JLC. “Our dedicated team is deeply committed to saving more lives in Israel and across the world, and showcasing the incredible lifesaving work and technological advancements pioneered by Magen David Adom to the benefit of those in so many different countries.
“Together with our nationwide network of supporters, Magen David Adom UK connects our community to Israel and plays an unparalleled part in supporting Israel’s only national medical emergency and blood service.”
JLC chair Keith Black said: “We are delighted to welcome Magen David Adom to join our membership and look forward to working closely to amplify and magnify the vital work they do as Israel’s national medical emergency, disaster, ambulance and blood service.”
In addition, Bill Benjamin, chair of the London School of Jewish Studies, and Zvi Noé, chair of UJIA, will join the JLC’s board of trustees. Laura Marks, chair of Mitzvah Day, has completed her current term as a trustee.
The JLC said: “We thank her for her years of support and look forward to her continued involvement on our council of membership.”
- The JLC represents the largest Jewish organisations in the UK, including synagogues, care organisations and education charities. For a full list of its 37 cross communal members, click here.
