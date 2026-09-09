Making sense of the sedra:

In the picturesque Jezreel Valley in Northern Israel sits a small village called Sulam. This has been identified as the site of the ancient city of Shunem, which is mentioned in the Book of Kings thanks to a great woman with legendary wisdom who lived there during the First Temple period.

At that time, the prophet Elisha, the disciple of Elijah, was active in the region. This Shunamite woman recognised his holiness, and invited him regularly for meals, eventually building a furnished room in her loft where Elisha could stay whenever he was nearby.

Elisha asked if there was a way he could reciprocate her kindness, offering to use his political connections to speak to the King on her behalf. The Shunamite replied: “B’toch ami anochi yoshevet” (II Kings 4:13) (I live amongst my people and I don’t need special privileges). The Zohar, a core kabbalistic work, understands that this story happened on Rosh Hashanah, and the King to whom Elisha offered to speak was none other than God. The Shunamite declined the prophet’s offer to pray specifically for her because, in her humility, she didn’t want to be singled out from the rest of her community. She understood that her greatest strength stemmed from being included in the collective people of Israel and availing herself of their shared merits.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Rosh Hashanah is a time when we want to attach ourselves to the rest of the Jewish nation and ensure that we define ourselves as part of that unique people. There are many ways we can do this, including gathering together in the synagogue, praying for the good of the wider community, or finding ways to be of service to the people around us through acts of kindness.

On Rosh Hashanah, the Torah reading includes the story of the Binding of Isaac, in which Abraham showed superhuman strength in fulfilling God’s will. Thousands of years later, Abraham’s and Isaac’s descendants listen to this story and inspire themselves by connecting to the actions of their ancestors. After Abraham passes this great test, God promises that his descendants will multiply greatly, exemplifying their status as a blessed people. By identifying ourselves as part of the nation spiritually descended from Abraham, we merit the blessing bestowed upon him.

These ideas resonate deeply with me after working as a University Jewish Chaplain over the past year. Despite ongoing challenges, communities of Jewish students continue to thrive on campuses around the country. This resilience comes from students refusing to stand alone. They remain proud of who they are and continue to support one another. It is inspirational to see the incredible interest Jewish students have in engaging with Jewish life on campus, and their proactive approach to building it. Like the Shunamite woman, they understand that our true strength comes from being amongst our people; united and proudly embracing our identity.

Looking forward to the year ahead together, continuing to find confidence in our identities and proudly taking our place within the Jewish people.

Rabbi Yisroel Meir Zobin is University Jewish Chaplain, Leeds and Yorkshire