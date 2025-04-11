Making sense of the sedra: Pesach
Infusing the seder with purpose
Are you a fan of Rituals or The White Company? Despite the fact that I have (sort of) lost my sense of smell since Covid, I still enjoy the fragrances when I walk into these shops in Brent Cross.
‘Walking’ into any of our Jewish festivals is a bit like walking into a perfume shop. It feels good while you are there, but the lovely smell tends to dissipate soon after leaving. What are your favourite memories of seder night? Hiding the afikoman? The matzah crumbs everywhere? Pesach is filled with interactive, bonding, and meaningful experiences, but how long does that inspiration and connection last?
The answer is: it is up to us. If we sample some of the perfume products, the scent lingers for a few hours. But if we actually buy the diffuser, the pleasant fragrance will permeate our homes for a long time. So how do we ‘buy’ Pesach?
We infuse the rituals of seder night with meaning and purpose. When dipping the radish into the salt water for Karpas, we deeply feel the tears of our people. When we sing Dayenu, we look back over the past year and reflect on what we need to be grateful for. When we take the sandwich of matzah and maror, dipped in charoset, we recognize that our shared history is full of ups and downs – but we trust that it is all part of Hashem’s plan. And we pray and sing that next year, we will be in Jerusalem.
This way, Pesach is not just a nice holiday that we remember fondly but a meaningful experience that shapes our identity and future. When we retell the story of our people, we can look for – and find – our place in the Jewish journey.
A few days after the Jewish people left Egypt, the Egyptians chased after them with weapons. Surrounding them were wild animals, and ahead lay the Red Sea. What were they to do? Hashem told them to walk into the sea, but they were afraid. One man, Nachshon ben Aminadav, took the plunge and walked in until the water reached his neck. This single act of faith precipitated the splitting of the sea.
What act can we do that will help bring our redemption? As we sit at our seder tables, remembering the trials and faith of our ancestors, we remind ourselves that this is not just a history lesson – our actions today will determine the future of our people.
Rebbetzen Shuli Liss is at Highgate Synagogue
