Making sense of the sedra: Pinchas

After much speculation, US President Joe Biden has finally accepted what were growing calls from members of his own party to drop out of the race for the White House due to concerns about his age and cognitive abilities. Meanwhile, Donald Trump has told a rally that he “took a bullet for democracy” since surviving the assassination attempt that shook America the previous week. This shows that leadership, political or otherwise, is never far from the headlines, which has indeed been the case since time immemorial.

Pinchas, in this week’s sedra which bears his name, was somewhat of an accidental leader who assumed the role more due to circumstance than design or ambition. He provides a fascinating contrast to his contemporaries Moses and Aharon who were appointed to the offices of Prophet and Priest respectively by Divine command, Miriam the Prophetess by dint of merit and talent, and Korach who sought promotion because of his own jealousy, avarice and perceived suitability.

However, unlike some of the other minor characters in the biblical narrative, even those whose names are associated with a specific sedra, Pinchas is unique in that the entire incident for which he became known, actually happens at the end of the previous week’s reading. When Bilaam repeatedly fails to curse the Jewish people much to the displeasure of King Balak, he advises him to exploit their weakness and seduce the men into idolatry. Tragically this strategy is successful and causes an existential crisis for the nation and while the people cry, the leadership appears to be paralysed until Pinchas takes swift and decisive action to bring a halt to the divine opprobrium.

That would seem to be the end of the episode and Pinchas might have reverted to the backbenches except that God singles him out and, in a display of Heavenly approval, confers upon him a blessing of peace. Therefore, Pinchas becomes immortalised as a powerful example for all future generations that leadership is far more about action than it is about position.

In fact, he is the embodiment of the principle set out in Ethics of the Fathers: “In a place where there are no men, strive to be a man.” As Rabbi Israel Lipschitz explains, when you see a problem that needs fixing and you are motivated to remedy it, then be the one to make the difference. If there is no one to fill a particular role, rather than complaining about it, accept that role upon yourself.

Pinchas reminds us all that leadership does not need to be limited to only those who are elected, it does not have to discriminate between young and old or be the preserve of those with obvious ability and charisma. It certainly does not need to be about politics or power. Rather, anyone with the willingness to step out of the shadows, to accept responsibility, and who possesses a genuine desire to make a positive contribution, should see themselves as following in the illustrious tradition of Pinchas and be assured that they will enjoy God’s blessing.