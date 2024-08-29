Making sense of the sedra: Re’eh
Our greatest strength is in our unity
This week’s parsha continues Moses’ parting speech to Bnei Yisrael as they prepare to enter the land of Israel. Moshe sets the stage by presenting the choices that lie before them, emphasising the importance of creating a unified and just society:
“See, this day I set before you a blessing and curse. Blessing, if you obey the commandments of your God that I enjoin upon you this day; and curse, if you do not obey the commandments of your God, but turn away from the path that I enjoin upon you this day and follow other gods, whom you have not experienced.”
Moses goes on to detail the actions they must take upon entering Israel and the community they are meant to establish together.
The Rambam in Sefer Hamitzvot explains that it’s not good enough to say ‘I won’t sin and it doesn’t matter if my neighbour sins’. In a Jewish society, we’re all responsible for one another. The Gemara in Messechet Shabbat expands on this idea, stating that if someone can prevent sin in their household, town, or even the world, and fails to do so, they share in the responsibility for the sins they could have prevented. Rabbi Sacks further adds that while human courts can only punish those who commit wrongs, God holds to account even those bystanders who allow preventable evil to occur.
A powerful example of this collective responsibility and strength in unity comes from Sapir Cohen, one of the hostages captured on October 7. Whilst in captivity, her Hamas captors invited her to watch the news with them. They saw images from Hostage Square, where Jews of all denominations – religious, Charedi, irreligious, and Modern Orthodox – gathered together, meeting the families of the hostages and praying for their return. One of the terrorists remarked: “Right now, you are united, every kind of Jew is as one. We know that now you are at your strongest and we have to lay low. But, we just have to wait a few weeks or months, and that is when you will be divided and weak again, and that is when we will attack you.”
This stark observation reminds us that our strength lies in our unity. When we are divided and fragmented, that is when our enemies strike. When we are united, we are undefeatable.
In this week’s parsha, the entire Jewish people stood together to embrace the blessing, not just for themselves individually but for the whole community. When we work together to build a good society – caring for and supporting each other -we achieve our greatest strength. This is when we are truly undefeatable. We must strive to see beyond our differences and recognise that we are all Bnei Yisrael, children of Hashem, bound together in our shared destiny.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.