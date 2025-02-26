Making sense of the sedra: Terumah

This week’s parsha, Terumah, describes the construction of the mishkan, the portable desert sanctuary built by the Israelites. At first glance, the minutiae – exactly which metals, wood and fabrics should be used, the precise and detailed architectural plans – seem arcane and unrelated to modern life. Yet beneath the surface lies a timeless message about community, generosity, and the sacred spaces we create together.

I find it fascinating that the mishkan was not built through taxes or coercion. God commands: “Take for me an offering from every person whose heart moves them” (Exodus 25:2). People gave what they could, motivated by a desire to contribute to building something greater than themselves. Sacred spaces are built not by obligation but by generosity. The mishkan was a sanctuary for God, but it was also a reflection of the people’s willingness to give of themselves.

The additional reading this week, Shekalim, complements this idea. It describes the annual half-shekel coin given annually for the running and upkeep of the Temple. In contrast to the voluntary Terumah gifts, the half-shekel was a fixed amount, the same for everyone, rich or poor. This reminds us that while generosity is essential, every person has an equal stake in the community, and no one’s contribution is too small to matter.

Together, Terumah and Shekalim teach us two vital lessons. From Terumah, we learn the importance of giving from the heart, of contributing what we can out of love and a sense of shared purpose. From Shekalim, we learn the importance of equality, of recognising that every person has a vital role to play in building the community, one that no one else can fulfil.

These lessons remain deeply relevant. We may not be building a mishkan this week, but we are still called to create sanctuaries – places where people feel safe, valued and connected. One of the most important sanctuaries we must build today is for our Jewish students on campus.

As the titular head of University Jewish Chaplaincy, I know first-hand that for many Jewish students, university life is a time of exploration and growth, but it can also be a time of challenge. Rising antisemitism, hostility toward Israel, and the pressures of navigating their identity in a complex world can leave students feeling isolated and vulnerable.

Think of building Jewish student communities on campus as a contemporary version of the mishkan – sanctuaries where students can connect with their heritage, find strength in their community, and feel proud of their Jewish identity. But just like the mishkan, these spaces don’t build themselves. They require the contributions of everyone – whether it’s financial support, volunteering, or simply letting Jewish students know they are not alone.

The Torah’s message is clear: holiness is not something we find, it is something we create. It is created when we come together, when we give of ourselves, and when we build sanctuaries – not just for God but for one another.

Rabbi Dr Harvey Belovski is Rabbinic head of University Jewish Chaplaincy and emeritus rabbi of Golders Green Synagogue