Making sense of the sedra: Terumah
Building sacred spaces
This week’s parsha, Terumah, describes the construction of the mishkan, the portable desert sanctuary built by the Israelites. At first glance, the minutiae – exactly which metals, wood and fabrics should be used, the precise and detailed architectural plans – seem arcane and unrelated to modern life. Yet beneath the surface lies a timeless message about community, generosity, and the sacred spaces we create together.
I find it fascinating that the mishkan was not built through taxes or coercion. God commands: “Take for me an offering from every person whose heart moves them” (Exodus 25:2). People gave what they could, motivated by a desire to contribute to building something greater than themselves. Sacred spaces are built not by obligation but by generosity. The mishkan was a sanctuary for God, but it was also a reflection of the people’s willingness to give of themselves.
The additional reading this week, Shekalim, complements this idea. It describes the annual half-shekel coin given annually for the running and upkeep of the Temple. In contrast to the voluntary Terumah gifts, the half-shekel was a fixed amount, the same for everyone, rich or poor. This reminds us that while generosity is essential, every person has an equal stake in the community, and no one’s contribution is too small to matter.
Together, Terumah and Shekalim teach us two vital lessons. From Terumah, we learn the importance of giving from the heart, of contributing what we can out of love and a sense of shared purpose. From Shekalim, we learn the importance of equality, of recognising that every person has a vital role to play in building the community, one that no one else can fulfil.
These lessons remain deeply relevant. We may not be building a mishkan this week, but we are still called to create sanctuaries – places where people feel safe, valued and connected. One of the most important sanctuaries we must build today is for our Jewish students on campus.
As the titular head of University Jewish Chaplaincy, I know first-hand that for many Jewish students, university life is a time of exploration and growth, but it can also be a time of challenge. Rising antisemitism, hostility toward Israel, and the pressures of navigating their identity in a complex world can leave students feeling isolated and vulnerable.
Think of building Jewish student communities on campus as a contemporary version of the mishkan – sanctuaries where students can connect with their heritage, find strength in their community, and feel proud of their Jewish identity. But just like the mishkan, these spaces don’t build themselves. They require the contributions of everyone – whether it’s financial support, volunteering, or simply letting Jewish students know they are not alone.
The Torah’s message is clear: holiness is not something we find, it is something we create. It is created when we come together, when we give of ourselves, and when we build sanctuaries – not just for God but for one another.
Rabbi Dr Harvey Belovski is Rabbinic head of University Jewish Chaplaincy and emeritus rabbi of Golders Green Synagogue
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.