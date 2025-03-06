Making sense of the sedra: Teztaveh
Creativity sheds light but we shall not forget evil
Rabbi Ariel Abel is based in Liverpool
Oil – the second most sought after liquid on the planet, appears at the start of this week’s parasha, Teztaveh.
“They shall take for you pure olive oil, crushed for lighting, to make the continuous flame rise.”
Nowadays, we seek oil mostly to power mobility. Roads would be empty without the ‘black gold’ that enriches sheikhs and barons wherever they find it.
The Torah’s oil is pressed from the olive – at first clear, then yellow-gold. In biblical times, oil was used as a salve for the skin, a hair shampoo, a foot bath for the well-to-do, fuel for lighting and, to this very day, for cooking.
The tribe of Asher was blessed with olive trees in its territory. As in the Hasmonean era, when the Chanukah miracle took place, olive tree crops in northern Israel produce Israeli exports that rival the best on the world market.
Olive oil represents the spiritual task of parents – and teachers – raising children.
“Your children are like olives sprigs around your table.” (Psalms)
In the same way that olives need to be pressed to produce their best product, so too do children need to be challenged in order to produce their best efforts. Past studies have shown that virtual social networking and instant reliance on the web has eroded children’s social skills and abilities to persevere in life.
We need to take the classroom outdoors to exercise our children physically and mentally again, so that their creativity will have the best chance to shed light, as do the lights on the menorah.
This week’s extra reading is Zachor – the eternal commandment to never forget the evil perpetrated against our people by the Amalekites, the Egyptian Pharaohs, Haman, Hitler and the terrorists cults and industries of contemporary history. This generation has learned that we are not free from historic threats; that we must all be ever-vigilant and take charge of our own security.
The extra reading this week is the only one which the rabbis considered to be Torah-mandated. This is because the rabbis of old realised that Judaism can only survive through Jews, and only if Jews can hold their own can they carry out their mission. Samaritan Israelites in the holy land have reduced in number to very few; arguably too few to have the desired spiritual impact promised by the Torah by the children of Israel on the world.
Jews have retained this position, but only just; one third of our world population was cruelly exterminated in the 1940s. Hamas tried to restore belief in Israel’s erasure on and after 7 October 2023. The evil dream of conniving enemies in the Holy Land and beyond it must be opposed with rigour, and globally. Purim has no meaning without realising the truth of this lesson.
This piece is dedicated to our wedding anniversary and our daughter’s birthday.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.