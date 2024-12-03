Making sense of the sedra: Vayetze
The future can be daunting
In this week’s parasha, Vayetze, we begin with Yaakov fleeing from Cana’an in semi refugee status followed by his marriage to Rachel and Leah, and his eventual return to the land of Israel with his wives and children.
The parasha starts by telling us: “Yaakov left Be’er Sheva and went to Charan” (Genesis 28:10). We know that Ya’akov left Be’er Sheva; why is the Torah repeating itself? And later on we are told: “Ya’akov resumed his journey and went to the land of the Easterners” (Genesis 29:1). Why is the Torah once again repeating itself?
What is therefore happening between these two verses that is significant?
On the surface, the key difference between these two verses is that in the second, no mention is made of where Yaakov departed from. Our Rabbis emphasise how the Torah includes, seemingly unnecessarily, the fact that Yaakov was leaving Be’er Sheva in the first place. They very reasonably say that we know that piece of information already from last week’s parasha. Rashi’s question on the pasuk is on the superfluous nature of this phrase; his answer is that the departure of a tzaddik (righteous man) from his city makes an impression; as long as a tzaddik is in his city, he is its glory, splendour and beauty. When he leaves it, there departs also its glory, splendour and beauty.
Aviva Zornberg, a contemporary scholar of Torah, expands on Rashi’s understanding of Yaakov’s ‘imprint’ on a place, saying that perhaps the void and imprint are in Yaakov instead. If Yaakov is to find a wife and fulfil one of his main tasks in Charan, he needs to fully detach from whence he came. He needs to discover himself outside of a person who “dwells in tents” (Genesis 25:27). He needs to go not only on a physical journey, but on an emotional one.
Rabbi Tzvi Grumet, another contemporary Torah scholar, agrees with Zornberg, but says that Yaakov’s state of mind is one of struggle with himself. How could he have violated his father’s trust and own dignity by pretending to be Esav? Yaakov needs this time alone to figure himself out. Grumet sees Yaakov’s regret in his actions as he wakes up from his dream and says: “Surely Hashem is present in this place, and I did not know” (Genesis 28:16). Traditionally, this has been interpreted as Yaakov not knowing of Hashem’s presence in such a special place. But Grumet interprets the pasuk by suggesting that Yaakov is so shocked by himself and his actions, that he is lamenting the realisation that he no longer knows who he really is.
Yaakov needs this time alone to provide him with the perspective and the clarity needed to become who he needs to be. His personal transformation is not instantaneous; it is fraught with pitfalls and challenges that he could never have imagined. So too in our lives, when coming to a personal transition or transformation during which we might not fully know what the future holds, we can feel daunted. Yaakov comes through his transitional moment and finds Hashem; so too in our own moments of transition and hardship, we must seek out Hashem and find security in him.
Sarah Bernstein is a participant on the United Synagogue’s Ma’aleh Higher Learning Programme for Women
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.