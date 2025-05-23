Man arrested after mezuzahs knifed off doors in Golders Green

A man has been arrested after mezuzahs were knifed off the doorposts of two Jewish homes in Golders Green, in what police are investigating as racially motivated criminal damage.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that a 33-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday, 21 May, in connection with two incidents that took place on Monday morning. He has since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

“This related to two incidents on Monday, 19 May where mezuzot were allegedly removed from doors in Bridge Lane, Golders Green,” a police spokesperson said.

Police have not confirmed whether the arrested man is the same individual captured in CCTV footage circulated earlier this week.

The video was first shared on Tuesday by Jewish volunteer security group Shomrim, which confirmed it is supporting victims and stepping up patrols in the area.

A spokesperson said: “Shomrim is supporting the victims of these incidents and continues to provide reassurance patrols in the area.

“The organisation encourages anyone who has been affected or who has experienced any form of antisemitism to get in touch. Shomrim specialises in reporting, and supporting victims of antisemitic crime, and all reports will be handled with sensitivity and urgency.”

They added: “The religious Jewish community have traditionally borne a lot of the brunt of antisemitic attacks because they are most visibly Jewish. This has a profound impact on our quality of life.”

Earlier this week, Campaign Against Antisemitism described the incidents as “cowardly and costly vandalism” and warned they signal to British Jews that “they aren’t safe, even in places where they think they are”.

The Community Security Trust (CST) confirmed it is liaising with police and supporting those affected. A spokesperson said: “We urge anyone who has experienced a similar incident to report it to the police and CST.”

The investigation is ongoing.