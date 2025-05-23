Man arrested after mezuzahs knifed off doors in Golders Green
Suspect bailed after Jewish homes targeted in suspected racially motivated attacks in north-west London
A man has been arrested after mezuzahs were knifed off the doorposts of two Jewish homes in Golders Green, in what police are investigating as racially motivated criminal damage.
The Metropolitan Police confirmed that a 33-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday, 21 May, in connection with two incidents that took place on Monday morning. He has since been released on bail pending further enquiries.
“This related to two incidents on Monday, 19 May where mezuzot were allegedly removed from doors in Bridge Lane, Golders Green,” a police spokesperson said.
Police have not confirmed whether the arrested man is the same individual captured in CCTV footage circulated earlier this week.
The video was first shared on Tuesday by Jewish volunteer security group Shomrim, which confirmed it is supporting victims and stepping up patrols in the area.
A spokesperson said: “Shomrim is supporting the victims of these incidents and continues to provide reassurance patrols in the area.
“The organisation encourages anyone who has been affected or who has experienced any form of antisemitism to get in touch. Shomrim specialises in reporting, and supporting victims of antisemitic crime, and all reports will be handled with sensitivity and urgency.”
They added: “The religious Jewish community have traditionally borne a lot of the brunt of antisemitic attacks because they are most visibly Jewish. This has a profound impact on our quality of life.”
Earlier this week, Campaign Against Antisemitism described the incidents as “cowardly and costly vandalism” and warned they signal to British Jews that “they aren’t safe, even in places where they think they are”.
The Community Security Trust (CST) confirmed it is liaising with police and supporting those affected. A spokesperson said: “We urge anyone who has experienced a similar incident to report it to the police and CST.”
The investigation is ongoing.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.