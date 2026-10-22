Man charged after three Jewish women assaulted in Stamford Hill

Abdisamad Siad, 33, has been remanded in custody after three women were attacked in broad daylight in north London

A 33-year-old man has been charged after three Jewish women were assaulted in Stamford Hill, including one who was pushing a baby in a pram.

Abdisamad Siad, of Pilgrims Way, Islington, faces three counts of assault by beating following the attacks in Clapton Common on Monday afternoon.

He appeared at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 21 October, where he was remanded in custody ahead of a further hearing at Thames Magistrates’ Court on 28 October.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The charges come after Jewish neighbourhood watch group Shomrim detained a suspect following reports of women being punched in the face in broad daylight.

Volunteers were initially called by a visibly Jewish woman who reported being attacked by a man. They arrived within 30 seconds and witnessed a second woman being assaulted, according to the organisation.

Three women subsequently reported being attacked, with police confirming they suffered minor injuries.

The Metropolitan Police previously said it was treating the incidents as a suspected antisemitic hate crime. Shomrim said the victims believe they had been targeted because they were Jewish.

Siad has also been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent over a separate alleged attack on a woman believed to be known to him in Islington on Friday, 16 October.

Police have increased patrols around Stamford Hill and are working with the Jewish community to provide reassurance following the attacks.

The Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA) previously condemned the attacks, describing them as “a violent reminder of the skyrocketing levels of antisemitism in Britain today”.

The group added: “A brazen assault on multiple Jewish people in broad daylight will only confirm to the community that its fears have been realised.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference 3400/19OCT, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.