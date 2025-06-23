Man charged over Stamford Hill synagogue break-in as police say no evidence of antisemitic motive

A man has been charged in connection with a break-in at Gur Synagogue in Stamford Hill, where Torah scrolls were desecrated and damage was caused to religious furnishings.

Edward Stafford, 43, of Kyverdale Road, Hackney, was charged with burglary and possession of an offensive weapon following the incident, which was reported to police at 7:08am on Friday, 20 June. He is accused of stealing a small amount of cash and two radios from the synagogue, located on Lampard Grove.

Stafford was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Highbury Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 23 June.

A 36-year-old woman was also arrested in connection with the incident but was released with no further action.

Despite the ransacking of lockers and Torah scrolls being thrown to the ground, police told Jewish News there is currently no information to suggest this is an antisemitic attack.

The synagogue was cordoned off for forensic examination on Friday morning as images of torn religious texts and damaged wooden panels circulated on social media.