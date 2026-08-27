Manor Solomon targeted in anti-Israel video filmed outside West Ham training ground
The video was published by 'Tower Hamlets Palestine Solidarity Network', in which they called the Israeli footballer a 'baby killer'
An Israeli football player signed by West Ham United has been targeted by a video filmed outside the club’s training ground, in which a masked figure vows to “continue to raise out voice until he’s out of the club”.
Manor Solomon joined the East London club earlier this month after being signed from Tottenham Hotspur.
The video, posted on Instagram by the Tower Hamlets Palestine Solidarity Network, features an individual standing outside the Romford training venue, showing Palestinian flags having been placed on street lights leading to the facility. The group posted the video with the caption “Kick Out Baby Killer, Manor Solomon, from West Ham United!”
In the video, the masked man, whose voice has also been disguised by a synthesiser, says that “we have West Ham fans amongst us, we have season ticket holders amongst us…we do not agree with the signing of Manor Solomon and we will continue to raise our voice until he’s out of our club”.
The video also references Solomon’s IDF service. Solomon completed his mandatory military service in 2019, and did not serve in a combat role.
Creepy pro-Pals have put up Palestine flags around the @WestHam training ground to intimidate them into dumping Israeli player Manor Solomon. This is nothing but vile xenophobia. They claim to have fans and season ticket holders among them. Kick THEM out. pic.twitter.com/uc2EwpFRLs
— Heidi Bachram (@HeidiBachram) August 25, 2026
Solomon, 27, joined West Ham United earlier this month, after being signed from Tottenham Hotspur. Announcing the signing, West Ham said that the Israeli international “was identified as a key attacking target by Director of Player Recruitment Nils Koppen and Head Coach Nuno Espírito Santo.” The club said that Solomon had been given the Number 10, and that he was “looking forward to pulling on a Claret and Blue shirt and helping the Club get back to the Premier League.” Solomon scored on his debut for the club in a 2-2 draw against Burnley.
Solomon was a key part of Leeds United’s campaign to clinch the Championship title and gain promotion to the Premier League in 2024/2025. While at Leeds, a group of supporters developed a song about him which included lyrics suggesting that the player “hates Palestine”. West Ham issued a statement after Solomon’s first game for the club asking supporters not to sing it, after videos were published showing fans using the chant. There is no evidence to suggest that Solomon agrees with the chant’s sentiments.
Jewish News has contacted West Ham United for comment.
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