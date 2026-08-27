UK clashes with Israel over seizure of UNRWA centre in East Jerusalem

The UK has found itself in another diplomatic clash with Israel after Israeli authorities seized control of a longstanding UN agency training centre for Palestinian refugees in East Jerusalem.

The move, which saw the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) take over the Kalandia Training Centre (KTC), evacuate staff, and raise the national flag, has sparked renewed condemnation from British officials and further intensified tensions between the two allies.

The operation was carried out under the directive of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who cited Israeli legislation banning UNRWA from operating within territory Israel considers its own.

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Ben-Gvir participated in the raid on Tuesday, publicising the event by filming himself in the chair of the UNRWA institute’s director and bringing along a TV crew from pro-government Channel 14.

Israeli authorities said the property was owned by the Jewish National Fund (JNF) and has now been allocated to the Jerusalem Municipality for a planned educational and community complex.

Netanyahu’s office accused UNRWA of involvement in the Hamas-led attack on southern Israel on 7 October 2023—a claim the agency strongly denies. “The State of Israel will not allow an organisation whose employees were involved in terrorism and the October 7 massacre to operate on its territory and will use all means necessary to act against it,” said Netanyahu.

The UK’s Middle East minister, Stephen Doughty, condemned Israel’s action as “outrageous,” highlighting that the UN institute had provided “generations of Palestinian refugees education and opportunity.”

He insisted, “Israel must comply with its obligations and respect the inviolability of UN premises.”

Earlier this month, the British consulate in Jerusalem had posted photos of visit make to the centre by officials.

A post on X read:”We visited UNRWA’s Kalandia Training Centre, school and health centre to hear more about the vital services they provide to Palestine refugees.

“From education and vocational training to primary healthcare, UNRWA plays an essential role in supporting communities across Palestine.”

In response, to Doughty’s words, the Israeli Foreign Ministry said: “Far more outrageous is speaking with little regard for the facts: UNRWA has never had any property rights in the facility and occupied it unlawfully.

“The facility is intended to serve as a school and community centre for the Arab children of the Kafr Aqab neighbourhood.”

The Ministry referenced allegations that UNRWA employees participated in the 7 October attack and that its facilities have been misused for terrorist purposes, concluding that Israel’s actions were “in accordance with Israeli and international law.”

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the raid, calling it the latest threat to UNRWA following Israel’s recent legislative ban on the agency’s operations.

His spokesperson reiterated that all UN premises are “inviolable and immune from any form of interference” under international law.

UNRWA itself issued a statement “unequivocally” condemning the “unauthorised and deeply concerning incursion” into the Kalandia Training Centre, stating: “The entry of armed security forces into a United Nations facility, without the authorisation or consent of the United Nations, is unacceptable.”

In a further escalation, the British Consulate in Jerusalem joined 12 other international diplomatic missions—including the EU, Canada, Germany, Belgium, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Spain, and Switzerland, all members of the UNRWA Advisory Commission—in a joint statement condemning the entry and urging absolute protection of UN assets.

Israeli intelligence revealed at least 19 UNRWA employees participated in the 7 October Hamas attack, which killed some 1,200 people and led to the abduction of 251 hostages.

A subsequent UN investigation found evidence of possible involvement in nine cases, resulting in the employees’ contracts being terminated. Israel also alleges that 10% of UNRWA’s Gaza staff have active links to Palestinian armed groups and that UNRWA facilities have been used for Hamas military purposes.

UNRWA, however, says it has never received evidence from Israeli authorities to support these claims and maintains it condemns any violations of its neutrality.