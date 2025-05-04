Manor Solomon’s dramatic winner secures Championship top spot for Leeds

Manor Solomon scored a 91st minute winner against Plymouth on Saturday afternoon to win the Championship title for Leeds.

The Israeli, who is on loan from Spurs, completed his adopted club’s comeback from 1-0 down to win 2-1, sending Leeds into the Premier League as champions. Both Leeds and Burnley finished on 100 points but Leeds finish top with a superior goal difference.

Two weeks ago, after Leeds were assured of a place in the Premier League, the Israel international tweeted: “Mission complete. We are Premier League.”

Solomon made only five appearances for Spurs in the 2023-24 season before suffering an injury. He went to Leeds on loan last summer and has scored 10 goals thus season.