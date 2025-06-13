Mazel tov! Honours abound for members of the Jewish community

A significant number of British Jews have had their achievements and services recognised in the King’s birthday honours list, including Holocaust survivor and educator Manfred Goldberg, actress Tracy-Ann Oberman, TV presenter Claudia Winkleman, and musician Graham Gouldman.

The list, which was published late on Friday, also included honours for leading Jewish community professionals, including World Jewish Relief CEO Paul Anticoni and Community Security Trust Head of Policy Dr Dave Rich.

While there are not believed to be any new Jewish knights or dames on this honours list, David Beckham, who has spoken proudly of his Jewish heritage, will receive a knighthood. Peter Hyman, a former strategist to Tony Blair and Senior Advisor to Keir Starmer, will receive a CBE.

Maurice Helfgott, Chair of WJR, praised the the organisation’s CEO, Paul Anticoni, for his OBE for services to vulnerable people, saying: “Paul leads our organisation with immense professionalism, as well as with kindness, humour and humility.

“This Honour recognises the immense passion and dedication with which he has led World Jewish Relief, always prioritising the hundreds of thousands of people across the world who receive our support. It also reflects the continued generosity and commitment of our amazing supporters, without whom – he would be the first to say – none of our work would be possible.”

Tracy-Ann Oberman told the Jewish News that she was “honoured to share that I’ve been awarded an MBE for services to Holocaust Education and Combatting Antisemitism.

“My recent production of The Merchant of Venice 1936—is driven by a commitment to Holocaust education and challenging antisemitism through storytelling. As well as bringing communities together through shared understanding. this recognition is deeply meaningful and I’m grateful to all who have supported this journey.”

Dave Rich said: “I am deeply honoured, and absolutely thrilled, to be awarded an MBE for my work at CST tackling antisemitism, hate crime and extremism. It is a privilege to have spent over 30 years working for such an incredible organisation that helps to protect both the Jewish community and wider society from racism and terrorism.

“The period since the 7 October attacks has been particularly challenging for everyone at CST and for the Jewish community as a whole, and this honour also reflects the unstinting and invaluable efforts of all CST staff, volunteers and trustees.”

A number of individuals, most prominently Holocaust Survivor Manfred Goldberg, were honoured for their work in Holocaust Education.

Karen Pollock, Chief Executive of the Holocaust Educational Trust, said:

“We are delighted to see champions of Holocaust education and remembrance, and powerful voices in the fight against antisemitism recognised in His Majesty The King’s Birthday Honours.

“We are especially thrilled that our dear friend and Holocaust survivor Manfred Goldberg has been awarded an MBE for his extraordinary dedication to educating the next generation. His tireless efforts have had a profound and lasting impact, inspiring countless young people and deepening understanding of the Holocaust across the country.”

HET also congratulated others, including Dr Paula Cowan, “who has pioneered teaching and learning about the Holocaust for many years”, Paul Flaum, “, a longtime friend and supporter of the Trust” and Paul Salver, “a dedicated Holocaust Educational Trust educator rightly recognised in this list”.

A number of people associated with Jewish Care also received honours. The charity’s CEO, Daniel Carmel-Brown, said, “On behalf of Jewish Care, I want to wish a heartfelt mazel tov to our dedicated Trustee, Adam Dawson MBE, our caring Senior Housing Manager, Horace Boston BEM, and devoted volunteer, Hilary Halter MBE. It is wonderful to see their dedication, commitment and service to Jewish Care, to Jami’s mental health services and to the Jewish community, recognised in this way in the King’s Birthday Honours.”

Dawson, who is also Jami’s Chair of Trustees and a former Vice Chair of the London Jewish Forum, received an MBE for services to Charitable Fundraising and to the Jewish Community. He described how he had been “fortunate to have been supported by my family and numerous friends and colleagues across the community over 30 years. This is a wonderful recognition of the charities I’ve been involved with.”

Jews who received OBEs included Isaac Samuels, for services to Adult Social Care, and Lesley Schatzberger, for services to children with life-limiting illnesses and communications difficulties.

Jewish MBE recipients included Claudia Winkleman, the TV presenter who has most recently fronted the BBC smash hit Traitors, for services to Broadcasting. Graham Gouldman, 10cc frontman, received an MBE for services to music. Gouldman was praised widely within the Jewish community in April for refusing a request from Channel 5 for him to take off his yellow pin worn in solidarity for the hostages. Others to receive an MBE included Montague Cowen, an AJEX volunteer, for services to the Jewish Community and to the community in Giffnock, Jonathan Jacobs for services to mental health, Brett Mendel for services to sustainability and leadership, and Laura Silverman for services to social innovation and education.

British Empire Medal (BEM) recipients included Doris Levinson, founder and editor of the Sussex Jewish News for services to Jewish and interfaith charities and to the community in Sussex, and Richard Manning, Chair, of UJIA programming in Leeds for services to the city of Leeds and to the Jewish community.