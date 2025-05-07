Police ban Swiss Cottage protest after brief return to the area
Board of Deputies hails police for acting as officers impose legal conditions on the event by International Jewish anti-Zionist Network
The Metropolitan Police has blocked a hardline anti-Zionist demonstration from taking place in Swiss Cottage this Friday.
Public Order Act conditions now prohibit any protest in the area surrounding the north London neighbourhood, where weekly rallies led by the International Jewish Anti-Zionist (IJAN) have taken place since October 2023 until police intervened in February.
The demo was allowed to return last Friday but decisive action has now been taken, it was announced tonight.
The Board of Deputies and grassroots group Stop The Hate welcomed the decision, with Board vice-president Andrew Gilbert saying, “We are deeply grateful to the police for taking swift action to protect our community. The right to protest is part of a free society, but so is the right to worship in peace and safety.”
He added: “By deliberately holding demonstrations in close proximity to several synagogues and on Friday nights, when many Jews attend prayer services and walk to visit family and friends, IJAN has broken the delicate balance. They have chosen to distress and intimidate the local Jewish community with outrageous and at times directly threatening conduct.”
Chief Superintendent Jason Stewart, the policing lead for Camden and Islington, said the “only way to prevent that level of disruption in this case is to use our powers to require the protest to take place elsewhere”.
He said the rallies had caused “fear and concern linked to a rise in antisemitic hate crime” and included “instances of hate speech and intimidating behaviour, including confrontation between this protest and counter-protest groups”.
Although protests were moved for eight weeks from February, the return to Swiss Cottage last week prompted renewed restrictions. A new exclusion zone includes NW3, NW6, NW8 and parts of NW2 and W9.
Stewart said: “Officers will still be deployed on Friday evening to ensure that anyone assembling in breach of the conditions is identified and dealt with appropriately.”
IJAN had been due to stage a protest on Finchley Road at the junction with Eton Avenue.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.