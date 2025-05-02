Board backs counter-protest as Swiss Cottage anti-Zionist demo returns

The Board of Deputies is backing a Say No To Extremists counter-demonstration in Swiss Cottage, north London, after it emerged that a contrversial weekly anti-Zionist protest was returning this Friday.

The Met Police had previously imposed conditions on the the protest, organised by the International Jewish Anti-Zionist Network (IJAN), moving it to a designated area in Kings Cross since February.

This followed numerous complaints from Jewish residents and communal organisations about the hardline anti-Israel demo, including claims that over 60 antisemitic hate crimes have been recorded, and allegations that worshippers were assaulted on their way to synagogue for Shabbat.

IJAN claim they had attempted to stage a demo outside the home of Israeli ambassador Tzipi Hotovely, who lives nearby, but have been told they cannot protest within 500 metres of her residence.

From Friday, 28 February policr had ordered IJAN to stage its weekly protest in Kings Cross.

They said the decision to impose these conditions has been made with a view to minimising serious disruption to the community in the Swiss Cottage area.

Friday’s counter-protest is being held by the Board in conjunction with the Stop The Hate grassroots group who claim the Jewish community “once again faces the threat of an anti-Jewish racist protest, planned deliberately for Shabbat, right outside our synagogues and homes.”

IJAN, who have long been known for their hardline anti-Israel stance, and include several far-left Jewish anti-Zionists amongst their ranks, have promoted their “Israeli Ambassador Out of Swiss Cottage” on social media

They have urged their followers to congregate outside Swiss Cottage tube station at 5.30pm.

The Board and Stop The Hate have asked supporters from the community to join their counter-demo at the same time.

Jewish News has contacted the Met Police for comment.