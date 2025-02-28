Met Police orders Swiss Cottage anti-Zionist demo to move to new Kings Cross location

The Metropolitan Police has confirmed conditions have been imposed on a long-running protest by the International Jewish Anti-Zionist Network (IJAN) in Swiss Cottage.

Jewish residents of Swiss Cottage have repeatedly called for an end to the weekly anti-Israel protest that has taken place in their area since October 2023, claiming the demonstrations are “intimidating” and that they amount to “psychological torment.”

The static protest in Finchley Road, at the junction of Eton Avenue, has been taking place on a weekly basis on Friday evenings.

Following complaints from local residents, and pressure from communal groups including the Board of Deputies and the Community Security Trust from Friday, 28 February the protest must now take place within a designated area in Kings Cross.

The decision to impose these conditions has been made with a view to minimising serious disruption to the community in the Swiss Cottage area.

Superintendent Jack Rowlands, who is responsible for the policing operation across Camden and Islington, said:“Our role is to ensure all those exercising their right to protest can do so without incident and without causing serious disruption to the lives of the wider community.

“We have imposed conditions under the Public Order Act on when and where this protest can take place. I would ask anyone attending to make themselves aware of these conditions as to breach them, or to incite others to do so, is a criminal offence.”

The Met said the force “recognised the cumulative impact” of the protests and had made several arrests over alleged antisemitic speech and assault committed by some of the 30-50 activists.

The newconditions set by the Met state: Any person participating in the IJAN protest must remain in the area shaded on the attached map outside Kings Cross Station, Euston Road, London, on the pavement between the bus stop and pedestrian crossing.

And that the assembly must finish by 19:30hrs.

The demonstration had been held every Friday evening from 4.30 to 6.00pm outside Swiss Cottage tube station.

On September 20, a speaker at the demo was arrested after allegedly chanting: “I love October 7, I support an organisation beginning with H.”

It is staged just minutes away from Belsize Square Synagogue, Chabad Lubavitch of West Hampstead and close to South Hampstead United Synagogue, as well as several schools.

Locals claim that the “frightening” event has seriously disrupted their lives, forcing some to avoid the area altogether.

Many of those joining the protest have long histories of involvement with hardline anti-Israel groups.

Several were expelled from the Labour having joined the party from Trotskyist and Communist groups under Jeremy Corbyn.

Adrian Cohen, a senior vice president at the Board of Deputies, and local resident told Jewish News:”It is staggering that this has been going on for well over a year in a residential area. It is not about a local issue or amenity, it is about foreign affairs.”